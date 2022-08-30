Samsung and Prime Video join forces for exclusive 8K content for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

"Are you sure this is Lord of the Rings?"

Lord of the Rings fans can access some exclusive 8K extras from the new series, as long as they own compatible Samsung TVs. Samsung and Amazon have teamed up to bring a "custom trailer with exclusive scenes" to the former's Neo QLED 8K TVs (like the Award-winning 75QN900A) and “The Wall” 8K Micro LED displays.

How do you access the trailer? Samsung will announce that soon, so you'll just have to sit tight for now.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be one of the most expensive TV series ever produced. Set thousands of years before the original Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, it follows an ensemble cast of characters – some familiar to fans, some new – as the period of relative peace is shattered by the re-emergency of evil in Middle-earth.

It stars Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Nazanin Boniadi, Robert Aramayo and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

It launches on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd September. But you can get a glimpse before then – today in New York City Samsung is hosting a screening featuring 25 minutes of footage from the series’ first two episodes on a three-story LED video wall at the Samsung 837 flagship "experience centre". You can also look out for footage screening on Samsung's digital screens overlooking New York's Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus and Milan’s Piazza del Duomo.

So far, 8K TVs have been niche because 8K content is pretty thin on the ground. But according to Samsung, this promotion could help raise awareness among viewers.

“Collaborations such as this mark a major milestone in bringing 8K – the most premium display technology – to the forefront for viewers,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. All of which could inspire other content creators to produce more shows and movies in 8K, in turn driving uptake of 8K TVs.

