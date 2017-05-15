RHA has announced two new wireless headphones: MA-650 Wireless and MA-750 Wireless.

The MA-750 Wireless is the higher-end pair. It uses the 560.1 dynamic driver from RHA's wired MA-750 but cuts the cord to make it wireless. Audio comes courtesy of aptX Bluetooth and AAC technology, while RHA's signature Aerophonic design makes for distortion-free, immersive audio.

MORE: Best Bluetooth headphones

It features a contoured, ergonomic neckband, flexible over-ear hooks and a multi-function remote control.

The MA-650 Wireless, meanwhile, has a less powerful 380.1 driver along with the same wireless technology as its bigger brother. It also boasts the same 12 hours of battery life.

The 650 will cost £99.95, while the 750 will set you back £149.95. RHA says they'll be on sale this summer, but won't be drawn on a more specific date.

MORE: Best budget sports headphones