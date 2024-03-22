Quick! Sony's fantastic WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest price ever

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is on and we've been scouring its pages to hunt down all the key savings so you don't have to.

And we've found an absolute beauty on one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the planet. The five-star and Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 have dropped to their lowest price ever. A 21 per cent saving on Amazon means you can grab a pair for £206. We tested them at £259 so that's a very welcome saving of £53.

Previously we've seen them at £219 on Cyber Monday 2023 and around £209 last Christmas, but it's the first time we've seen them drop so low. Now is a great time to get involved and secure Sony's fantastic flagship earbuds at a cheaper price.

Sony WF-1000XM5 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-1000XM5-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C4TLFZSZ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3DBZQ89EAJ81G2%26keywords%3Dwf-1000xm5%26qid%3D1700647887%26sprefix%3Dwf-1000xm5%252Caps%252C118%26sr%3D8-1-spons%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £259 now £206 (save £53)

Sony's exemplary <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals can match them for sound quality, and this new low price only makes them even more attractive.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners 2023

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are among the best wireless earbuds in town, alongside the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

The list of what the XM5 can do is near-endless. Aside from flexible and effective active noise cancelling, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost low-quality files, while they also include 360 Reality Audio support, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and flexible touch controls that allow you to change volume and switch between sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is their stellar sound quality. They put in a breathtaking performance with a neutral balance and create a sound stage bursting with class-leading detail and clarity. It's balanced, and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing.

With this £53 price drop, consider them a superb choice for anyone looking for a pair of premium wireless earbuds. Want an alternative with even better noise cancelling and a slightly richer sonic balance? You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for £219 (down from £300). Amazon's sale ends on the 25th March, so these savings might not be around forever.

