Microsoft Surface Duo gets a price cut ahead of UK launch

Microsoft's Surface Duo is coming to the UK next week. On 18th February, the dual-screened smartphone will land in Britain as well as France, Germany and Canada.

UK buyers can pick one up from Currys PC World and direct from Microsoft for the princely sum of £1349. In France and Germany, it will cost €1,549.

In its native US, the Duo has had its price cut from $1399 to $999. There's no word on whether this is a permanent price cut or if it's just temporary. There's also no sign of international buyers getting the same discount, unfortunately.

The Duo is the latest in a line of folding smartphones that open to the size of a small tablet. Some devices have been plagued by hardware and software issues and although the Surface Duo has been praised for its build quality in some quarters, its iffy software has led to a number of mixed reviews. Microsoft has gone some way to rectify this lately with a series of updates.

The Duo runs Google's Android operating system, and its exterior is completely free of screens and camera bumps, making it a lot more elegant than most foldable phones. The hinge, in particular, has drawn plenty of praise.

Will it be enough to convince the public in these new territories to part with their cash? Perhaps, but a price cut similar to the one in the US could definitely help its cause...

MORE:

Check out the other best smartphones for movies and music

Hankering after something bigger? See the best tablets

These are the best wireless headphones to use with them