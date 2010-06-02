Linn is boosting its commitment to quality online music with the launch of three 320kbps music channels drawn from the Linn Records catalogue. And it's also upgrading its range of DS network players with new software able to stream the new services as well as select and store as presets up to a hundred internet radio stations.

The Linn Radio stations are available from a dedicated website, and can be played via a range of standalone devices and software such as iTunes, Squeezebox players and the like – as well, of course, as the Linn DS range.

Three stations are available: Linn Radio presents a selection from across the catalogue; Linn Jazz majors on new and classic recordings from artists such as Claire Martin, Tina May and Carol Kidd; and Linn Classical features recordings from the company's fast-growing catalogue, including recordings by Artur Pizarro, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Dunedin Consort.

All are available at a quality way beyond current DAB standards – and most other internet radio services – and all are free, 24 hours a day.

For Linn DS owners wanting to upgrade to internet radio – or Radio DS – and receive the services, an upgrade to Cara 6 software is required: this can be done by a Linn retailer, or by following the instructions on the Linn DS upgrade page.

The Radio DS service is powered by RadioTime, and allows users to access thousands of online stations worldwide, including the all-Elvis The Presley Radio from Amsterdam!

