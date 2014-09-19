Moving away from the traditional box-like designs of other soundbars, the Diva has a more curvy shape. Like other Libratone products, the Diva features soft-fabric interchangeable covers. Each Diva comes with a black cover as standard, but Libratone provides a voucher code that allows customers to receive another colour, free of charge.

Behind the cover are five speaker drivers: 1x5in bass; 2x3in midrange and 2x1in ribbon-based tweeters. Overall output power is 200 watts. These drivers fit into a housing measuring 158x988x100mm (h,w,d). Designed to be lightweight, the Diva comes in at 5.5kg.

If using the Diva as a TV soundbar, connection comes via digital optical. If being used as a music system, users can connect via AirPlay, DLNA or Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX support. Spotify Connect and HTC Connect are also supported and NFC provides instant pairing with compatible devices.

Libratone has employed built-in clamshell shaped reflectors to push sound up and behind the TV. Libratone's CTO and Chief acoustical engineer Jes Moesgaard says: "Soundbars are typically placed under the TV set, but we wanted to raise and spread the sound to match the height of the image."

The Libratone Diva soundbar will be available from mid-October for £649 and includes a wall mount.

