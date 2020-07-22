LG is repairing overheating OLED TVs in South Korea

LG is repairing a number of its OLED TVs in South Korea that are at risk of overheating due to faulty power boards, according to a report by Yonhap News.

It appears the TVs are at risk of current overflow due to the degradation of a component that reduces current noise.

The company is offering free replacement of power board components for 18 OLED TV models made between 2016 and 2019 - including the OLED65E6 (2016), OLED65B7 (2017), OLED65G8 (2018) and OLED77W9 (2019). LG's 2020 OLED TVs don't appear to be affected, presumably because they don't share the same component.

Over a third of the 60,000 affected TVs have supposedly already been fixed as part of this repair program.

"The overheating issue occurred only in very few models out of the total that used the component, but we will provide free component swaps for all of them for customer safety," LG said in a statement to ZDNet.

How about OLED TVs sold in other regions? LG told the Korean publication that TVs sold outside of the South Korean brand's native territory, are not subject to the repairs. As the company seems to be taking cautionary, preventative measures in this instance, one would assume it has already investigated if other territories could be affected.

MORE:

LG 2020 TV lineup: LG OLED 4K, 8K, release dates, prices

Best OLED TVs 2020: the best budget and premium OLED TVs

If OLED has reached its peak, what’s the future of TV?