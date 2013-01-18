Now here's a deal. There's £100 off the Award-winning Cambridge Audio Stream Magic 6, our 2012 music streamer Product of the Year, in this week's Top 10 offers from Richer Sounds. Down from £700 to £600, it's available in silver or black.

Other offers include £100 off the Arcam FMJ A18 stereo amp, now £300, a discount of £200 on Onkyo's TX-NR717 AV receiver (down to £600) and £70 off the Sony STR-DH820 AV receiver, a 2011 Award winner, which can now be had for £180.

If it's a new telly you're after, just under £400 will buy you a five-star Panasonic TX-P50X50B plasma (below), or a 40in Toshiba 40RL958 LED smart TV.

Alternatively, £550 buys you a Panasonic TX-L47E5B LED screen. If you want something a little smaller, try the Samsung UE32EH6030 3D LED set at £300.

Foe movie buffs there's a Sony BDP-S490 Blu-ray player, which we gave five stars in December 2012, for £80. And if music's your thing, the Denon D-M39DAB is on offer for £189 (without speakers).

Some of the above offers are exclusively for Richer's VIP members, so you'll need to subscribe to its VIP newsletter. Check out the Richer Sounds website for more offers.

