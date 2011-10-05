New from HDAnywhere are two new HDMI cable models designed to cope with some common installation problems: fitting cabling behind slimline TVs and maintaining signal quality over long distances.

Distributed in the UK by HD Cable www.hdcable.co.uk, the new SlimWire starts from £10 for a 0.5m length and goes up to 5m, while ActiveWire starts at £40 for an 8m length and is available in runs of up to 45m.

SlimWire (pictured above), which is a High Speed with Ethernet model, is designed to be 50% smaller in profile than the company's existing cables. The cabling itself uses 'super-shielded flexi-wire technology' to enable it to be fitted around tight bends without compromising signal integrity, while compact lightweight plug shells reduce the bulk between TVs and walls, for example.

Prices for other lengths are £15 for 1m, £25 for 3m and £30 for 5m.

ActiveWire is also a High Speed with Ethernet model, but uses an in-line equalisation chipset (above) to filter out the electrical noise and interference that can reduce cable bandwidth over long runs, and result in drop-outs and signal degradation.

As well as the 8m length, Active Wire is available in 10m at £40, 15m at £60, 20m at £70, 25m at £80 and 45m at £130.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook