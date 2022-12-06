First-party Xbox Series X/S games will be more expensive next year

Microsoft will be increasing the price for titles made for its next-generation consoles beginning next year. In 2023, you can expect first-party Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games to rise from $59.99 to $69.99 in the US - this includes highly anticipated upcoming titles like Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

This reflects prices currently in the UK, with the upcoming Forza Motorsport title available to pre-order for £69.99. Australia also sees a price increase on first-party titles next year, with the upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Starfield expected to cost AU$99.95.

Thankfully IGN reports (opens in new tab) that a Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed that these titles will still release on Xbox Game Pass on launch day, meaning that this price increase is specifically for buying these titles outright.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer did foreshadow this price increase earlier in the year, stating that Xbox game prices would not rise before the 2023 holiday season (opens in new tab), but that the company could not also retain the current price of games forever. According to the Microsoft spokesperson, the price increase reflects the "content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles." However, we suspect current levels of inflation have also influenced Microsoft's decision.

There is no word on if the Xbox hardware prices will rise in line with these - it's worth noting that Sony raised the price on both PS5 consoles and games recently. Other companies such as Ubisoft and EA have also increased prices up to the $70/£70 price mark, making it a more expensive time than ever to get into next-generation gaming.

So what's the best way to beat these inflated game prices? We'd seriously recommend taking a look at Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if it has somehow passed you by, as it's genuinely a great deal - especially considering these new titles will be put onto the service the same day they hit retail shelves. For the $70/£70/AU$100 asking price of one game, you could instead get around six months of Game Pass Ultimate, making it a much better deal than downloading the titles or purchasing physical copies; providing you have enough hard drive space.

