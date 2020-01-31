If you haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing your favourite songs in high fidelity, you could be missing out on lots of unheard details in the sound. Whether it’s thrilling dynamic expression, more authoritative bass or wonderfully coherent rhythms, 'lossless' audio has the power to make you fall in love with your favourite tracks all over again.

"The beauty of listening in high fidelity is that it reveals a wider range of frequencies and allows you to appreciate your favourite music even more," says Robin Wilms, Head of Content EAA, at music streaming service Deezer. "It encourages you to sit back, close your eyes and experience an album the way it was meant to be."

If you like the sound of a listening experience that’s richer in detail and texture, Deezer HiFi is just the ticket. The FLAC-quality subscription offers more than 52 million lossless tracks in crystal-clear, ad-free high-fidelity. Deezer is available as an app on mobile, tablet and desktop, so you can enjoy lossless streams through high-quality headphones or speaker systems.

To put lossless audio in perspective, the highest quality MP3 has a bitrate of 320kbps, whereas a 16-bit lossless audio file has a bitrate of 1411kbps and is capable of reproducing the full range of sound from recordings that have been mastered from better-than-CD quality music sources. If you close your eyes, it’s almost like you’re in the studio with your favourite artist.

"I recently found myself zoning out for almost an hour to Kid A by Radiohead in HiFi," says Wilms. "It’s an album I’ve heard so many times on my Deezer Premium account. But this time, it was like listening for the first time again. I kept noticing new things in the music."

According to Deezer, HiFi is "designed to shine" on high-end audio components, meaning it should please those who want to experience their cherished set-ups at their best. Ready to upgrade to HiFi? Deezer is offering a free three month trial of HiFi here.