Cheap TV deal: Save on award-winning Samsung 4K TV

We may not quite be getting the avalanche of Black Friday TV deals we expect to see at the end of the month, but TV deals are certainly starting to trickle through at a steady speed. And while some TVs might be better off avoiding, this Samsung TV deal is certainly worthy of our attention.

The Samsung UE43RU7470 won the What Hi-Fi? Award for best 40-43 inch TV, meaning it was already exceptional value at its full price. So now that there's a 20% saving on the original listing price, it's definitely a bargain small TV, which is well worth considering should you want a TV of this size.

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K TV £499 £399 at Currys

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – HDR, 4K, an excellent smart platform and arguably the best TV user interface around – and all for what was already a bargain price under £500. At £399, it's a steal.View Deal

For a size of TV that is all too often overlooked, we’re delighted to see that Samsung has served up a stunner for the average household with the modestly priced and brilliantly performing UE43RU7470 range. With strong attention to detail, a broad range of colours and brilliant upscaling; you won’t find anything better at this price.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are sure to be plenty of TV deals, but this performance-per-pound value might already be hard to beat...