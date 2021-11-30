BBC iPlayer lands on PS5 complete with 4K HDR

BBC iPlayer is now available on the PS5, and it's packing 4K and HDR tech. The catch-up and on-demand app features in the All Apps section of the Media tab on the console. Add it to the apps library, and it'll be available direct from the PS5's home screen.

The app has been available on the Xbox Series X/S since before last Christmas, so the PS5 is playing quite considerable catch up.

iPlayer on PS5 supports 4K and HDR. Pick a show or film that uses either technology, and – providing your TV is compatible – you'll see the higher resolution and greater contrast that each respective tech brings.

Programmes available in 4K include some big Christmas shows like The Girl Before and A Very British Scandal, Showtrial, submarine thriller Vigil and the David Attenborough natural history series The Mating Game.

Neil Hall, head of product for BBC iPlayer, noted in a blog post that iPlayer is already available on over 15,000 devices.

The app has arrived just in time for the conclusion of Doctor Who: Flux this Sunday. BBC iPlayer is available now from the PlayStation Store.

