Apple leaks iPhone XS, XS Max and XR names

Apple appears to have leaked the names of its new iPhones on its own website. Hidden in the Apple website sitemap there appears to be confirmation that the new iPhones will be called iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS and XS Max had been all but confirmed in an earlier leak but the iPhone XR is certainly new information. Spotted by ATH and the Verge, the XML file links to cases for the three new phones.

Arguably the biggest debate around the new iPhone(s) this year has been around the names. iPhone 9 now looks destined never to be, while iPhone XC, which was tipped to be the cheaper iPhone, seems to have been ignored in favour of iPhone XR. Assuming these leaks are as they seem...

We don't have long to wait until we find out; tonight's Apple event gets started at 6pm UK time.