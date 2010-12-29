Trending

iLuv iMM289 review

If you're after a smartly priced iPod dock, this little iLuv must be auditioned – there's very little to fault at this price point Tested at £40

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Considering its minuscule price tag, this iLuv dock fares surprisingly well

For

  • Great price
  • easy to use
  • convenient size
  • very acceptable sound

Against

  • Could do with more bass

The iLuv iMM289 is an unassuming iPod speaker dock. It's small, lightweight and costs as much as a night out down your local discotheque.

Sceptics might have already condemned it to a less than favourable rating, but this is a pint-sized surprise.

Park your iPod in the dock. If you fancy watching a movie or TV show stored on your iPod simply rotate the dock through 90 degrees and you can view (and listen) in landscape.

Sonically, the iLuv is seriously impressive for the money. There's no thinness or hardness in the treble; bass weight isn't exactly monumental, but you can't expect too much of a product of this type and size.

Kanye West's Street Lights sounds rhythmic and entertaining enough. Rotating the dock alters the stereo imaging: voices come at you from the side rather than straight on, but it's a minor point.

For a parent in need of a sound system for their child's iPod, this is ideal.

MORE: Best iPad, iPhone and iPod docks to buy 2014

See all our dock system Best Buys

Follow whatifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.i-luv-uk.co.uk
Brand NameiLuv
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufactureriLuv Creative Technology
Manufacturer Part NumberiMM289BLK
Product NameiLuv iMM289
Product ModeliMM289

Technical Information

FeaturesPMP Docking

Audio

RMS Output Power3 W
Speaker Configuration2.0

Physical Characteristics

Width18 cm
Depth7.6 cm
Weight Approximate770 g
Height18 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions18 cm (H): 18 cm (W): 7.6 cm (D)

Power Description

Power SourceAC Adapter