For music fans, record stores are hallowed spaces. The scent of dusty crates, the often unusual in-store music, the flapping sound of flicking through albums – there is something inimitable about a trip to a local independent.

Of course, we encourage shopping locally for your music whenever possible. Not only is this approach often more environmentally-friendly, but it also keeps independent music retailers in business. But we also understand that at this time of year, as Christmas hurtles towards us, it can be hard to find the time or the funds to hit the high street.

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We can't pin it all on the season, however. Vinyl records aren't cheap at the best of times, and these days growing a collection of records can become quite the financial burden. Still, with Black Friday deals running throughout this week, now could be a good time to snap up some new records without breaking the bank.

To help you on your way, we have combed through the discounts so you don’t have to, bringing you these unbeatable deals on top-tier wax.

**If you're looking for CDs, check out our pick of the best Black Friday CD deals**

What's Going On sees Marvin Gaye depart from the traditional romantic themes of his early Motown work to create a powerful, politically charged concept album. Told through the eyes of a returning Vietnam veteran, the record exposes the deep social injustices that plagued America at the time. One of the album's most famous tracks, Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), would later get covered by Gil Scott-Heron on his 1981 album, Reflections – both versions' fantastic basslines make a good test for your system's low-frequency texture and clarity.

Upon its 1991 release, Nirvana's sophomore album, Nevermind, catapulted the band, along with grunge music as a genre, into the mainstream. Featuring some of their most significant tracks, including Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come As You Are and Lithium, the album was also the first to see Dave Grohl behind the drum kit.

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Joni Mitchell's Blue is an impressive album for several reasons. Whether it's the singer-songwriters technical prowess, with her elastic falsetto and unconventional guitar style, or the sheer emotional rawness and honesty of this track list, it is hard to come away from listening to Blue without feeling somewhat changed. The album's spare and direct recording style will also reveal how your system handles the basics and conveys a sense of space.

Super Furry Animals are fairly hard to pin down. Their sixth studio album, Phantom Power – which takes its name from a method of powering microphones – is a lysergic mélange of alternative rock, psychedelia and techno. For a track that takes you through all of these styles at once, we recommend listening to Slow Life.

Nina Simone was never one for messing around. It Is Finished, Simone's last record with her record label, RCA, marked a period of transition for the singer, coinciding with both a step back from activism and her move from the United States to Barbados and, later, Liberia. The album's track list contains both live and studio sessions, which should highlight how your system handles recordings with different spatial and tonal qualities.

Although we try to maintain a varied rotation of test tracks, some albums inevitably get played more than others in our test rooms. A Tribe Called Quest'sThe Low End Theory is one album that can regularly be heard booming through the What Hi-Fi? corridors. With authoritative bass and sparse production, the album is an excellent test of low-frequency coherence and rhythmic drive.

It's a little strange to think that trip-hop had its beginnings in Bristol, but with Massive Attack and Portishead both native to the city, it certainly did. We are not sure whether Portishead's 1994 album, Dummy, is a trip we would much like to be on, given its unsettling, nervous energy, but it's undoubtedly a treat for the ears. A standout sonic feature of this album is Beth Gibbons' ghostly vocal, which should give your system's middle and high frequencies the workout they've been waiting for.

Produced by The Velvet Underground's John Cale, Patti Smith's 1975 album, Horses, cemented the punk poet's place in the New York underground music scene. This album, however, isn't quite as vicious as some of Smith's earlier work, and features pared-back arrangements that allow her striking lyrics and frenetic vocals to deliver the goods – which are in no short supply.

Miles Davis is an artist with no shortage of mythos. In A Silent Way marked the beginning of the jazz legend's electric period, and caused critical uproar upon its release. Recorded in just a single day in February 1969, the album has since come to be regarded as one of Davis' greatest works.

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