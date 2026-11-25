Prog rock is one of the most popular genres among our enthusiast readers – and there’s a good reason for that.

Fundamentally experimental in nature, the genre is full of complex compositions, recorded on atypical hardware with occasionally forgotten techniques, that only truly shine when played through a good hi-fi system.

And that’s particularly true of the early 1970s, when the genre and some of the most famous names in it found their footing.

It’s also growing in popularity thanks to the vinyl revival, as more and more crate diggers are drawn to the LPs' “out there” sleeves and cover art. But knowing where to start can be tricky – especially if you’re young and may not have grown up with said LPs playing on your dad’s record player.

Which is why I’ve made this list, including five of the top ’70s prog albums to get you going, and a starter vinyl hi-fi system to do them justice. And as a cherry on top, a few of these albums and products are already enjoying early Black Friday discounts.

Kicking the list off, we have Yes, Close To The Edge. Released in 1972, it’s the band’s fifth studio album and a favourite among the What Hi-Fi? team and our readers (as demonstrated by your responses to one of our Ask The Reader questions).

With tracks inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings, it’s a complex but engaging listen full of challenging dynamics and frequent changes in rhythm that will delight music fans, making it a great entry point to 70s prog. Just be warned, while it’s cheapest at Amazon right now, this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the album – so if you can wait a little, it may be worth seeing if it drops down to £24, as it has done in the past.

Next is another reader favourite: Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 1973 classic, Brain Salad Surgery. As well as having one of the most striking pieces of cover art seen on any album (made by H.R. Giger of Alien-franchise fame), it features one of the best prog epics ever recorded. Specifically, the three-part track, Karn Evil 9 – a dystopian sci-fi romp that continues to influence the genre to this day.

Also released in 1973 is Genesis’ iconic Selling England By The Pound. Featuring Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel, though it received mixed reviews at the time, it’s a great example of British prog that remains relevant to this day. The mind-blowingly complex Firth Of Fifth is a particular highlight you’ll often hear bellowing out of our test rooms.

Carmen’s Fandangos In Space may not be familiar, even to some older fans. But it’s one of the team's favourites. Also released in 1973 (there must have been something in the water that year), it’s one of the weirder choices on this list. Combining classical flamenco guitar and percussion with rock guitar and Mellotron keyboard parts, it’s a unique album, even by prog standards – one I always suggest newbies to the genre give a go.

The only downside is that, although it’s easy to get on CD and available on streaming, it’s a bit trickier to get on vinyl. If you want a copy, you’ll almost certainly have to buy a second-hand copy, or be very lucky and willing to part with a hefty wad of cash for an unopened original pressing. Thankfully, you’ll find plenty of second-hand copies on Discogs, with prices ranging from £15-£49. Just make sure to check the condition and T&Cs of the vendor before pulling the trigger.

Finally, there's Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon. Probably one of, if not the, most iconic prog albums of all time, the album is filled with stellar tracks covering everything from greed (Money), mental instability (Brain Damage), to existential dread (Time). Prog or not, every music fan should have a copy on their shelf.

Now onto the hardware. Given the focus of this article on making a starter pack, we’ve made a system using as few parts as possible.

To start, we have the Sony PS-LX3BT, a five-star, affordable Bluetooth turntable that’s about as plug-and-play as it gets, coming with a decent built-in phono stage. It also sounds good, capable of delivering a robust, well-organised sound, with excellent levels of detail when paired with a decent set of speakers.

Enter the tiny but mighty Ruark MR1 Mk3. These small, desktop-friendly speakers remain a team favourite – our hi-fi and audio, Kashfia Kabir, even uses a pair at home – and are a great match with the Sony thanks to their punchy, dynamic sound, excellent rhythmic drive and impressive stereo imaging.

Think I’ve missed any albums off the list? Let me know in the comments! Or, if you’re after more brilliant savings, jump of to our Black Friday hi-fi deals live hub, where our experts are dropping all the top discounts they’ve spotted and recommend, in realtime.

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