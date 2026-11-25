If you’re considering a ride on the crest of the wave that is the vinyl revival this Black Friday, have we got a treat for you.

Not only have we already brought you a round-up of some of the best vinyl deals we’ve seen so far, but we can now bring you a bargain of a record player to play them on.

Not only is the Sony PS-LX3BT a bargain, but it's also a talented performer, and, thanks to its Bluetooth functionality, it's extremely flexible too.

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We originally tested the Sony at £299, but it's now just £199 on Amazon, which is a crazy low price for a brilliant beginner's deck.

Five Stars Save 33% (£100) Sony PS-LX3BT: was £299 now £199 at Amazon The Sony PS-LX3BT is perfect for anyone thinking about dipping a toe in vinyl. It’s fully automatic, easy to use, and has Bluetooth built in for streaming to a wireless speaker or headphones. This is its lowest price to date.

Obviously, in an ideal world, you’d be looking at slotting the Sony into a budget hi-fi system (or building one around it).

But if you’ve got a decent-quality Bluetooth speaker at home (think around the level of a JBL Charge 6 or higher) or a pair of desktop speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, you can still enjoy all the benefits the Sony brings. Even a pair of Bluetooth headphones will allow you to enjoy your vinyl via this deck.

To pair the record player, simply press the large Bluetooth button to start the process.

As a starter turntable, the Sony really does have all the key bases covered. As we said in our PS-LX3BT review, “At this level, we’re simply seeking a deck that’s easy to operate and simple to navigate, and that’s exactly what Sony has delivered.”

It’s ready to start spinning out of the box, and the fully automatic design means you don’t even need to touch the tonearm. All you need to do is hit the ‘start’ button to set it in motion, and when your record finishes, the tonearm simply returns to its rest position, ready to receive your next record.

The PS-LX3BT allows you to switch between 7in or 12in records and 33⅓ or 45RPM speeds. Its aptX support means you can enjoy hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz to compatible Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones.

The Sony also has a built-in phono stage should your hi-fi system evolve in the future, and you want to connect it to an amplifier that doesn’t have one or straight into a pair of active speakers.

But it's the outstanding sound quality that’s the star of the show here. For not a lot of money, the Sony PS-LX3BT delivers with real energy and enthusiasm.

As we said in our review, We’re taken with just how composed, controlled and well-organised the Sony sounds, marvelling at the effortless cohesion and solidity it brings to the entirety of Michael Jackson’s Bad album.”

We were mightily impressed with the scope of the Sony’s abilities at its original price of £299. Now that price is just £199 at Amazon, we’re struggling to think of a more affordable and recommendable entry-point into the wonderful world of vinyl.

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