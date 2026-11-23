If you're seeking a shiny new turntable before Christmas arrives, now is the time to strike. Whether you're looking for a new record player for yourself, or you're thinking about gifting a deck to a loved one, the Black Friday sales are bringing big savings on some of our favourite models.

Below we've listed three well-priced options, none of which push the needle beyond £250. They may all be cheap, but we've chosen three turntables that each offers something unique and distinct from the others. That way, you've got the widest spread possible and, as a result, the best chance of finding something that's perfect for you.

Best for purists: Rega Replay

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Five stars Rega Replay: £259 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision The Rega Replay isn't discounted for Black Friday, but that doesn't really matter. £259 is a fantastic price for a fantastic record player, and one that we'd heartily recommend if getting the best sound sub-£300 is high on your agenda. For proto hi-fi purists, the Replay is unquestionably the spinner to select.

If all you seek is an affordable plug-and-play turntable that puts sound as its number one priority, the Rega Replay is the only logical starting point for your vinyl adventure.

There's no phono stage, electronic speed change or Bluetooth streaming with the Replay, but what you do get is the best-sounding record player that we've tested for under £300. No frills, no fuss, all performance.

As we concluded in our review: "Rega’s attempt to make a simple-to-operate, great-sounding deck at a modest price has been a resounding success. If you’re taking your first steps on the road to analogue sound, the Replay is an excellent place to start".

Best Bluetooth: Sony PS-LX3BT

Five stars Save £100 Sony PS-LX3BT: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Sony tends to be supremely generous with its sales event savings, and this Black Friday is no different for the PS-LX3BT. £100 off a turntable that only costs a mere £299 at full price is remarkable value, and not a discount that you should be ignoring if you or a loved one are after a five-star Bluetooth deck as Christmas approaches.

If convenience is king, the Sony PS-LX3BT is the turntable for you. It won't reach the nimble, articulate heights scaled by the skeletal Rega Replay, but the PS-LX3BT still sounds punchy, solid and detailed enough for us to recommend it as a budget deck worth auditioning.

Most importantly, it's deliberately and convincingly simple to use. Everything here is pretty much taken care of for you, and as this is a fully automatic model, you don't have to fiddle around with tonearms or tracking weights. Playing tracks is done via ‘start’ and ‘stop’ buttons, and once your record has reached its end, the tonearm will automatically return to its resting position.

Further, you get Bluetooth streaming powers if you want to beam your vinyl to a Bluetooth speaker (or speakers), as well as an electronic speed change button and a very decent phono stage. All of that for under £200? Ridiculous.

Best direct drive

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

Unlike the other options on this list, the Audio-Technica AT-LP5x uses a direct drive design, meaning you simply have the motor located beneath the platter rather than having a belt attached to a spindle and rotating it like a pulley.

As such, there's no fiddling around with manually adjusting belts if you want to change speeds – instead, a rather nice rotary knob is on hand for selecting 33 1⁄3, 45 and 78 RPM speeds.

Direct drive turntables do tend to risk higher distortion levels given that the platter is attached to the motor and vibrations are fed directly from the latter to the former, but the AT-LP5x is a fantastic performer that offers a robust, composed presentation that really brings out the detail and texture of your tunes.

It's a fluid, engaging operator, and one that we continue to recommend after all this time.

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