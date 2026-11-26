There’s nothing quite like a sales event to induce post-purchase guilt. Sure, that hand-picked list of discounted Black Friday vinyl records was enticing, but did you really need to buy them all?

Well, if you invested in a bulk of Black Friday vinyl, we say power to you! Not only does purchasing physical music keep the industry on its feet, but it’s also a great, tactile way to enjoy your favourite songs.

The only small hiccup we can imagine is that some of you might now be in need of a record player. Indeed, 2023 statistics from Luminate showed that only half of all vinyl purchasers actually owned a turntable.

We hope those statistics have shifted by now, what with the ubiquitous talk of the vinyl revival, but for anyone in this unique predicament, we have found an incredible bargain on a five-star Bluetooth turntable from Sony, the PS-LX5BT.

Right now, the PS-LX5BT is £120 off its original price, taking it down to just £279 at Amazon. For those on a tighter budget, the cheaper PS-LX3BT is also a five-star performer at its price, and is currently £100 off, costing just £199 from Amazon.

Save £120 Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £279 at Amazon With fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and a simple setup, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a fantastic budget record player which doesn't require extensive turntable knowledge to use. Paired with its clear, cohesive and natural sound, this is a strong choice for vinyl enthusiasts who are just starting on their journey.

The Sony PS-LX5BT is a great option for beginners. With a built-in phono stage, fully automatic operation and a solid sonic performance, it makes playing your records both simple and affordable.

Fully automatic operation means that, unlike manual turntables, which often require tinkering with weights and carefully placing the tonearm before use, the PS-LX5BT will get your records playing with just a click of its ‘start’ button. Similarly, when playtime is over, ‘stop’ will do what it says on the tin.

This turntable comes with a pre-fitted moving-magnet cartridge with a tracking force of 2g. This isn’t typical for record players at this level, and it helps this Sony turn in an improved performance over most other budget offerings.

Bluetooth is also included – with hi-res aptX Adaptive codec support for wireless handling of files up to 24-bit/96kHz – so you can ditch the wires for a cleaner setup. Bluetooth multipoint support also mean the PS-LX5BT can pair with up to eight devices at any given time; perfect if you have multiple Bluetooth speakers and headphones around the house.

Beneficial though these features are, it’s the sound that sets this turntable apart.

In our review, we say: “The Sony spinner’s organised, authoritative sound deftly balances poise and punch, as evidenced by the manner in which it handles the heavier tracks peppered across Nas’ Illmatic LP.

"Some acoustic guitar-focused loveliness courtesy of Will McNicol gives the PS-LXB5T a chance to show off its handling of subtle instrumental textures, and the Sony rises to the task with aplomb as accompanying violins and resonant cellos sing with authority.”

We could go on, but given that the Black Friday sales are running for only a few more days, we imagine you’ll want to act fast while this record player remains at its lowest-ever price of just £279 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our Sony PS-LX3BT review

Check out our pick of the best Bluetooth turntables tested by our expert reviewers

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