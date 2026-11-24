Looking to see what all the fuss is about vinyl?

You've chosen a great time. Vinyl is the most popular it's been in over 30 years, and it also happens to be a little sales event called Black Friday.

But where to start? If you've never owned a turntable before, let alone used one, it can be rather daunting trying to pick the right one.

That's where we come in. Our audio experts have been testing turntables for decades, and they love a beginner-friendly model just as much as the high-end offerings.

So we've picked six of the best turntables for newbies below, all of which are convenient and easy to use, but also sound incredible for the price. We've also chucked a few records in there to get your collection started!

If you do bag yourself a Black Friday bargain on a turntable, feel free to check our how to set up a turntable guide. And feel free to get in touch, either in the comments, on our forums or in one of our live Q&As this week!

We reviewed the Pro-Ject Primary E all the way back in 2018, but it's still winning What Hi-Fi? Awards and remains a benchmark budget performer. It's a purist design that prioritises sound over features, which, together with its well-made build and wallet-friendly price, make it our best budget record player recommendation.

If you want the convenience of a phono stage built in but still want a budget price, then we recommend the Rega Planar 1 Plus. This package combines the five-star entry-level Rega Planar 1 turntable with the also five-star Rega Fono Mini A2D phono stage, resulting in a very fuss-free set-up and brilliant sound. Get £10 free vinyl credit with this purchase also!

The Sony PS-LX3BT is purposely designed to be easy to use for beginners, including fully automatic operation, which means you don't even need to touch the tonearm to enjoy your favourite records. The plug-and-play turntable also comes equipped with Bluetooth, so it can be paired with your wireless headphones and speakers. Oh, and did we mention that it sounds great?

Ever wanted to hear your records on the go? If you're forever on the move or owned the '80s original, the Audio Technica Sound Burger is more than just a novelty and is instead a rather fun entry point into vinyl. Thanks to a pre-set tonearm and installed cartridge, it's ready to use right out of the box. It's small and light enough to carry in a tote bag, features 12 hours of battery life and is just so much fun.

If you've got a bit more of a budget, the Sony PS-LX5BT has the same design, features and ease of use as its cheaper LX3 sibling, as well as a few upgrades such as a step-up cartridge that result in a more open, spacious and detailed sound. If you're after a beginner-friendly turntable that's the next tier up, the PS-LX5BT is an excellent do-it-all deck with a surprisingly cohesive and authoritative sound.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is also a more expensive offering but comes with bells and whistles such as a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth connectivity and electronic speed switching. Set-up is easy, as the cartridge, counterweight and tracking are all set out of the box, and the sound is wonderfully smooth, easy-going and instantly likeable from the start. A highly accessible and fuss-free turntable.

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