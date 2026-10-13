What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best turntables 2026

Best turntable under £300

Pro-Ject Primary E turntable on wooden rack

Pro-Ject Primary E

Read the full review here

For yet another year, the Primary E is the best entry-level turntable that money can buy.

Best turntable £300-£500

Rega Planar 1 in walnut

Rega Planar 1

Read the full review here

A spritely, entertaining turntable with no obvious flaws – once again the Planar 1 is the best you can get for under £500.

Best turntable £500-£750

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 turntable

Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2

Read the full review here

With the new Alu Sub-Platter and High Power it 2 power supply added, the Pro-Ject continues to shine despite its age.

Best turntable £750-£1500

Rega Planar 3 RS Edition turntable

Rega Planar 3 RS Edition

Read the full review here

For the second year running Rega's upgraded, beautifully made Planar 3 RS Edition earns a place on our winners list.

Best turntable £1500-£2500

Rega Planar 6 RS Edition turntable

Rega Planar 6 RS Edition

Read the full review here

Rega’s ‘RS’ spin on a more premium model is a thrilling success.

Best turntable £2500-£3500

Technics SL-1300G turntable on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase with blue vinyl record on platter

Technics SL-1300G

Read the full review here

A fresh take on a classic: Technics' direct drive turntable tallies up another win.

Best turntable over £3500

Vertere DG-X turntable in front of bookcase playing pink vinyl record

Vertere DG-X

Read the full review here

The DG-X's mature, thrilling nature earns it another win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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