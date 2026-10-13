Best turntables 2026

Pro-Ject Primary E
For yet another year, the Primary E is the best entry-level turntable that money can buy.
Rega Planar 1
A spritely, entertaining turntable with no obvious flaws – once again the Planar 1 is the best you can get for under £500.
Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2
With the new Alu Sub-Platter and High Power it 2 power supply added, the Pro-Ject continues to shine despite its age.
Rega Planar 3 RS Edition
For the second year running Rega's upgraded, beautifully made Planar 3 RS Edition earns a place on our winners list.
Rega Planar 6 RS Edition
Rega’s ‘RS’ spin on a more premium model is a thrilling success.
Technics SL-1300G
A fresh take on a classic: Technics' direct drive turntable tallies up another win.
Vertere DG-X
The DG-X's mature, thrilling nature earns it another win at the What Hi-Fi? Awards.
- Check out our best turntables buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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