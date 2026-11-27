If you’re lucky enough to be on the hunt for a new hi-fi system in the Black Friday sales, you can spend a lot of time hunting down deals on individual products to try and piece together something suitable.

To save you some time, a few specialist retailers have created their own system bundles which combine multiple products. It’s a great idea, but I have seen a few pairings I wouldn’t necessarily agree with, from a cost perspective or a system-matching point of view.

However, I have spotted one bundle which combines two fantastic products I’ve tested and can heartily recommend. Not only do I think it’s perfectly matched and will sound fantastic, but it also happens to look sensational too.

You can get Arcam’s excellent SA35 streaming amplifier and a pair of awesome KEF R3 Meta speakers for £4049 at Peter Tyson thanks to a bundle deal which includes £449 off when using the discount code BUNDLE10.

You just need to apply this at checkout to bag the full saving.

The KEF speakers are actually already discounted to £1499 on the site should you just want the pair, but that price is available only for the Indigo Gloss finish. This bundle deal includes the other Black Gloss, White Gloss and Walnut finishes too.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023 Save 0% (£0) Arcam SA35: was £2,999 now £2,999 at Peter Tyson The KEF’s character is a great match for the Arcam SA35, which delivers not only amplification, but a range of useful features too. It boasts streaming support for multiple platforms, a phono stage for connecting a turntable, and there’s Bluetooth too. Don't forget to add the code BUNDLE10 during checkout.

I know it isn’t cheap, but trust me, this is one of those systems that’s going to give you many hours of listening pleasure over many years.

The KEF speakers are a long-time favourite of mine. They are impeccably made and look stunning in any of the finishes available – placed on suitable stands, they give you a real pride of ownership.

There’s more to these speakers than just their good looks, though. In our KEF R3 Meta review, we say, “We haven’t come across many stereo speakers at this price point in recent years that are so accomplished in all the ‘hi-fi’ ways and fun to listen to in the same breath.”

KEF’s iconic Uni-Q driver array combines with a hybrid aluminium bass driver to devastating effect. Integration between the units is seamless, and they serve up a spacious stereo image with plenty of breathing space. They’re a real joy to listen to.

Add Arcam’s SA35 streaming amplifier to the equation, and this system will really fly. Its balanced, entertaining and unfussy character will help get the best out of the speakers.

In our Arcam SA35 review, we say, “It’s a confident performance across the board,” and sum it up by saying, “the Arcam SA35 streaming amplifier is one of those rare do-it-all devices that does it all extremely well.”

120 Watts of Class G amplification are more than enough to drive the KEFs, and you can feed them with music from a range of sources.

The Arcam supports Apple AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Amazon Music and Roon. There’s also playback from UPnP servers, and hi-res playback up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD256.

Bluetooth connectivity allows convenient streaming from a smartphone, while the provision of both moving magnet and moving coil phono stages means you can always add a turntable at a later date too.

If you’ve been in two minds about which hi-fi products to put together this Black Friday to create a great hi-fi system worth your money, I really do think this is an extremely classy set-up for £4049 at Peter Tyson.

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