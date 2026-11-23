If you want that classic hi-fi look and sound but don't want the fuss of cables, separates or system matching, we have the perfect solution for you this Black Friday. The KEF LSX II LT may be compact in size, but it's an Award-winning wireless stereo system that we think is unassailable in its current class.

The LSX II LT is good value at its £899 asking price, but for £799 at Sevenoaks, it's a proper steal. Do be aware that KEF's Award-winning system has dropped to £699 before, so it's up to you whether you grab this deal now or hold fire and wait for a potentially lower price.

The Award-winning KEF LSX II LT is one of the best ways to get that hi-fi sound and look without having to worry about separate amplification, streaming and interconnects. As a stereo streaming speaker system, everything is housed within the speaker cabinets, meaning you've got a DAC, streaming module and amplification all in one place.

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Acting as a streamlined version of the KEF LSX II wireless speaker system, the LSX II LT drops the wireless link between the speakers, an aux input and a few colour options in favour of a more affordable price.

The LSX II LT also uses KEF's all-encompassing streaming platform, offering connectivity via Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio. Streaming support goes up to 24-bit/384kHz for PCM files, while DSD128 is also on the menu.

Despite the lack of an aux input, you'll also have access to plenty of features, including a USB-C port, HDMI ARC port, an optical input and a subwoofer output to help create or expand your system as you choose.

Best of all, you'll still get the signature KEF crisp and bassy sound, with plenty of punch and a great sense of rhythmic drive. To quote from our review, the LSX II LT offers "punch, focus and a snappy sense of propulsion without a hint of fuss or strain".

As an affordable way of getting that stereo hi-fi speaker effect, the Award-winning LSX II LT are in a class of one. Check them out at Amazon, Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds.

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