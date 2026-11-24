It is rare to find an integrated amplifier with handsome looks, stellar sound and a reasonable price tag. Fortunately, this Black Friday, that uncommon trifecta has been fulfilled, as the five-star Cambridge Audio AXA35 is now available for just £299 from Amazon and Richer Sounds.

This discounted amplifier belongs to the same family of reasonably priced hi-fi separates as the AXC35 CD player, which is also currently available at a £50 discount.

The two products are made to complement each other, so if you're getting into the spirit of Black Friday, doubling up could get you a total of £100 in savings.

Five Stars Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXA35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier has a confident sound, with oodles of expression in the midrange. Its minimalist design and dainty proportions lend this amplifier an impressively elegant appearance for the price. With £50 off, this sleek piece of kit is sure to sit all the more happily in your home set-up. Deal also available at Richer Sounds

When we reviewed the AXA35 for the first time back in 2019, we said it was a "great budget buy" that would present its price competitors with a tough, "confident sounding" rival. Now that it's available at a £50 discount, we couldn't agree more.

The amplifier outputs 35 watts per channel, with four line level inputs for connecting to audio sources – for instance, CD players or music streamers.

Switching between those inputs is simple, thanks to the unit's built-in buttons for source selection. The amplifier's individual channels can each be tonally tweaked using the volume dial and menu button, so you can modify the unit's sound to suit your source. These changes can also be made using an included remote.

When we reviewed the AXA35, we were impressed by its "precise and assured" sound, with dynamics that were capable of serious drama without ever becoming aggressive or overbearing. The low-frequency response of this amplifier also pleased us, with basslines and drums sounding well-sculpted and organised.

Although we would have liked to see Bluetooth functionality included, for that extra portion of modern adaptability, the unit's built-in moving magnet phono stage is a welcome addition, which allows it to be used alongside a record player.

If you're looking for an affordable stereo amplifier that will bring your music to life this Black Friday, we think it's worth considering the Cambridge Audio AXA35, which could now be yours for just £299 from Amazon and Richer Sounds.

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