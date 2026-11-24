If you want to get involved with physical music without paying the sometimes eye-watering premium of today's vinyl records, you would be well advised to consider starting a CD collection.

With this £50 discount on Cambridge Audio’s AXC35 CD player, which is now available for £299 from Amazon and Richer Sounds as part of Black Friday, you could join the 'physical media revival' without incurring the bank-breaking costs.

Awarded a respectable four-star review from our testing team, this subtly designed spinner keeps things basic, but handles its duties with competence and confidence. If you’re on the hunt for a great value deal to get your CDs spinning, this could be the Black Friday bargain for you.

Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXC35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon This capable, slimline CD player is great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, and controlled, with a dynamically sensitive performance. For £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering the AXC35, as budget CD players don't come around as frequently these days. Deal also available at Richer Sounds

The AXC35 belongs to Cambridge Audio's AX series, a sextet of hi-fi separates aimed at the more moderately-priced end of the market. At just 7.5cm tall, this CD player has similarly dainty proportions to the five-star AXA35 amplifier, which is part of the same range.

This CD's player's ethos of keeping things simple extends beyond its appearance. Connections include line outputs and a digital coaxial input for connecting to a separate DAC, though there is no optical output or USB input.

A remote is included in the box, but five built-in buttons on the front panel can also control the CD player's key functions. There is a pleasingly bright dot matrix display, too, for that extra touch of eye candy.

When we tested the AXC35, we were impressed by its dynamic performance across the frequency spectrum. Listening to Hans Zimmer's Angels & Demons soundtrack, we were pleased to find that the CD player managed to retain composure during up-tempo moments, to deliver sparkling, percussive rhythms and foreboding male vocals.

But nuance isn't everything, sometimes you want a piece of kit that can really go for it. Luckily, the AXC35 had no trouble going big, either. Listening to Prince & The NPG’s Diamonds And Pearls, this CD player gave us the raucous performance we had been hoping for.

A capable performer at its price, the AXC35 CD player turns in clear, detailed sonics, while its slim build means it should integrate easily into any home set-up. Now available for just £299 from Amazon and Richer Sounds, we think this CD player is worthy of serious consideration.

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Read our full Cambridge Audio AXA35 review

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