These are the deals we waited all week for. Having seen the likes of the more budget-friendly Cambridge AXA35 and Marantz PM6007 enjoy serious price drops over Black Friday week, we've been hoping to see Arcam's Award-winning pair of stereo amplifiers also get in on the action.

Happily, that's just what happened on the day of Black Friday itself. The Arcam A5+ has sunk from £749 to £699 at Richer Sounds, whereas the Arcam A15+ also fell from £1199 to £1079 at Peter Tyson. The question now is: which deal is right for you?

Arcam A5+

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What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £80 Arcam A5+: was £749 now £669 at Richer Sounds We've been waiting for the Arcam A5+ to drop down all Black Friday week, and now it's finally done the drop. It's a nice discount, too, with £80 knocked off an amplifier that we've praised as being the best in its particular class. Happy days indeed.

The Arcam A5+ is the best stereo amplifier in its class for a reason. The most affordable amp in Arcam’s 'Plus' twist on its established Radia range, the A5+ takes much of what we admired in the standard A5's sound and tinkers with it enough to make perceptible sonic gains. Think of the difference between a slightly dull knife and a sharpened, honed blade – the same basic design, but better.

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The A5+ is a 50-watt per channel Class A/B amplifier, a typical output for this kind of amp. You'll also get three line-level inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, twin coaxial and an optical input, with the digital side capable of handling 24-bit/192kHz PCM files thanks to an impressive ESS ES9018 DAC chip.

With Bluetooth onboard and a 3.5mm headphone port also added into the mix, you've got plenty of ways to listen. However you choose to enjoy it, the A5+ is an expressive, deeply engaging amplifier that puts your music in the spotlight. A sensational performer.

Arcam A15+

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What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £120 Arcam A15+: was £1,199 now £1,079 at Peter Tyson If your budget can stretch a little further than the A5+, we'd urge you to consider the Arcam A15+ and its tasty £120 price cut. Like its little brother, we've been waiting all Black Friday week for the A15+ to drop in price, so we recommend getting your skates on, because once the sales period ends, it'll be back at full price.

The Arcam A15+ is essentially the A5+, but better. You get the same selection of three line-level inputs, a moving-magnet phono stage, two coaxial inputs, and an optical input, bolstered by an HDMI eARC connection for hooking up to your home cinema system. Useful if boosting your AV setup's sound is high on the agenda.

The DAC chip is the same ESS ES9018 unit for handling 24-bit/192kHz PCM files, but the amp's power output is upped to a sturdy 80 watts per channel into 8 ohms, so you've got a bit more firepower for driving more demanding speakers.

In truth, the A15+ slots nicely into a range of systems, from price-comparable sources and speakers we’ve already mentioned, up to more premium models. No matter the partnering equipment, the A15+ delights by virtue of a presentation that has the scale, presence and focus to let your music really shine.

A What Hi-Fi? Award-winner through and through.

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