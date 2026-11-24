There aren't many Black Friday hi-fi deals that are as good as this one.

I'm betting that this discount on the former Award-winning Marantz PM6007 stereo amplifier should be one of the best deals of this Black Friday, although it could get even better.

This Black Friday, the five-star performer has fallen from £499 to £379 at Amazon, a major saving of £120 on an amplifier that once had a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award to its name. That said, we have seen the PM6007 drop even lower in previous sales events, so there's scope for an even bigger saving if things go our way.

Five stars Save £120 Marantz PM6007: was £499 now £379 at Amazon The Marantz PM6007 took home a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2023, owing to its clear, punchy sound, solid build and broad range of connection options. We were huge fans of the five-star amp at its £499 testing price, and we’re even bigger fans now it has a £120 discount. Could it sink even lower as the week goes on? Time will tell. Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson

Our favourite budget amplifier for several years, the Marantz PM6007 earned five-star ratings across the board when we reviewed it back in 2020. That's a good while ago now, but the PM6007's talents haven't faded in the six years since it was released.

Its appearance will be familiar to those who are fans of previous generations of Marantz’s entry-level amplifiers, sporting a high quality of construction that will likely stand the test of time.

Although there’s no Bluetooth or USB connection, the PM6007 is loaded with connectivity options. In addition to four RCA inputs, it supports a moving-magnet phono stage, as well as coaxial and optical inputs. In terms of outputs, you can listen to your headphones via a 6.3mm jack located at the front.

Marantz's five-star mainstay hasn't lost a step when it comes to great sound. During our testing, we were impressed by the performance of this headphone output, along with the MM phono stage and its internal DAC.

Offering 45w per channel, the PM6007’s sonic performance is “smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness", and we've always found it “about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price”.

If you’re after a new budget amplifier, we recommend you check out the Marantz PM6007 at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson or Amazon.

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