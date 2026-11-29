Getting into hi-fi shouldn't be intimidating. As with any hobby, there are certain lessons you will inevitably learn along the way, but we at What Hi-Fi? happen to think that a great-sounding hi-fi setup should be accessible to all, no matter your level of experience.

While all-in-one speaker systems that support wi-fi and Bluetooth streaming can be a particularly simple way into the world of hi-fi, we think there is something special about a well-assembled system of hi-fi separates.

Not only does the separates approach accommodate the possibility of future upgrades, but it also means you get to choose how the individual components of your system work together, which, with a bit of careful thought, can result in serious sonic gains.

Fortunately, this Black Friday has seen quite a number of excellent products going on sale, but, with such a wide variety of options, it can be hard to know where to start.

As such, we have put together this CD-friendly separates bundle, which will get you on your hi-fi feet for less than £900 – combining the five-star Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier with the company's four-star AXC35 CD player, all topped off by an Award-winning pair of Dali Kupid standmount speakers.

When we reviewed the AXA35 amplifier back in 2019, we said it was a "great budget buy" that would make a tough, "confident-sounding" rival for its competitors.

This amplifier outputs 35 watts per channel, with four line-level inputs for connecting to audio sources – for instance, a CD player like the one featured here, or music streamers. For an extra touch of customisability, the amplifier's individual channels can be tonally tweaked, so you can set the unit's sound to suit your source.

But how does it actually sound?

Fortunately, we were impressed by the "precise and assured" sound of the AXA35, with dynamics that could rise to dramatic heights without becoming aggressive or overbearing. Its low frequency response also put smiles on our faces, with well-sculpted basslines aplenty.

You'll be sure to notice that the AXC35 CD player looks rather a lot like its amplifier stable-mate. That's because they both belong to Cambridge Audio's AX series, a six-strong line-up of hi-fi separates aimed at the more moderate end of the price market.

Being from the same family, these products have almost identical dimensions, colour schemes and looks, so your setup will look as coordinated as it sounds.

In terms of connections, the AXC35 keeps it simple, with line outputs and a digital coaxial input for connecting to a separate DAC. Notably, however, there is no optical output or USB input.

Sonically, the AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, and well-controlled, and has no trouble turning in a dynamically nuanced performance. Ultimately, it was tough competition that cost this product its fifth star, but we think it is more than worthy of consideration, especially at this discounted price.

Last, but most definitely not least, the Dali Kupid this year celebrated their second consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards win, remaining our favourite speakers under £300.

These dainty speakers aren't actually discounted for Black Friday, but as they only cost £299 and provide a lively, nimble performance that is full of enthusiasm, we think they are more than deserving of their place in this system.

In our full review, we said: "These are very capable performers for their modest price and size. We find ourselves listening to song after song and never get bored; the Kupids also allow the personality and tone of each recording era to come through with little fuss – something that even more expensive speakers struggle to do."

Although we think this is a fantastic and affordable system, we understand that everyone has different needs. If what we’ve built here isn’t quite right for your budget or taste, or if you have any lingering questions, let us know in the comments.

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