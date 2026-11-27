There is a certain type of audiophile who finds the complexity of choosing a multi-box hi-fi system deeply alluring. Something about the painstaking attention required for careful product matching and inspecting specifications just floats some people’s boats. Here at What Hi-Fi?, we understand the appeal.

For others, scanning through nitty-gritty tech details can feel something akin to pulling teeth. Life is busy enough as it is, never mind having to take the living room apart to accommodate a rack of shiny, perfectly matched separates.

If you’re of the latter camp, we think this bundle deal from Ruark might be an attractive proposition. Combining the five-star Ruark Audio R610 streaming amplifier with the company’s four-star Sabre-R speakers, this setup needs only a pair of speaker cables to get you up and running.

Three boxes and you are ready to go. Not only will a setup this simple fit neatly into most living spaces, but the retro styling of these products, which we think is tastefully deployed in both cases, might even elevate your listening environment.

The R610 is a truly gorgeous streaming amplifier. With elegant handcrafted slatted wooden grilles and metal details on its front panel, it is sure to bring a touch of aesthetic pizzazz to any setup.

But, as we all know, looks aren’t everything.

Fortunately, where specification is concerned, the R610 is anything but lacking. With 75 watts of Class D power per channel, this streaming amplifier uses a Burr Brown DAC that supports hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz.

In terms of streaming options, it supports Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect, and Spotify Connect, while also having built-in access to Amazon Music, Deezer, BBC Sounds, and internet radio. For traditional broadcasts, there are FM and DAB/DAB+ tuners.

You can also play local files over your network via DLNA and UPnP, or cast wirelessly from your devices using AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, or Bluetooth 5.1 (with aptX HD).

That’s a lot of choice, but this product isn’t short of physical connections either. The R610 houses a rather good moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable, an HDMI ARC input for connecting to TVs, plus digital optical and RCA analogue inputs. There is also a USB-C input that supports audio playback.

But how does it sound? In our full review, we say: “It’s a dynamic and detailed presentation, allowing high frequencies to soar while keeping basslines in check. There is ample punch and impact to the low end, while a taut and agile sense of rhythm gets us fully in the groove of the song being played.”

All that considered, you’ll want a pair of speakers that can keep pace.

Fortunately, in our review of the Sabre-R speakers, we say: “The Ruark Sabre-R speakers have a wonderfully sweet quality with voices. That midrange is the highlight here and, along with a fairly nimble and lively presentation, is what makes these speakers very appealing to listen to.”

We also noticed that, when paired with the R610 streamer, the speakers are “flexible enough to be placed in various spaces, including on desks, cabinets, and other furniture”, which will come as good news to anyone running low on space.

The speakers ultimately missed out on a fifth star due to having slightly more limited bass, clarity and dynamics than their rivals, but if flexibility and good looks are your priority, we think this system will do you well. Never more so than right now, at a price of £1699 from Richer Sounds.

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Read our full Ruark Audio Sabre-R review

Plus, why not check out our pick of the best streamers tested by our expert reviewers

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