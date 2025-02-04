Is hi-fi getting better? The What Hi-Fi? team wants to know your thoughts!

Welcome to the first entry, and question, in the What Hi-Fi? team’s new Ask The Reader column.

In the new monthly series, we’ll pose a big question about hi-fi or home cinema at the start of the month to you our lovely readers – who, as we know from your feedback on social media and comments in our forums, are a passionate bunch with some great hot takes.

After that we’ll collate the best answers and turn them into a feature detailing your and our opinions on the topic, hopefully offering plenty of food for thought for everyone from the vinyl-curious youngsters to long-toothed audiophiles as a result.

To kick us off, we’re posting a key question posed by our longstanding hi-fi veteran and technical editor, Ketan Bharadia in his last Mutterings From The Test Room column. Specifically:

Is hi-fi really getting better?

This is a key, but complex question many of us ponder, especially when considering whether to upgrade our much-loved separates rack, or build a new system entirely. And the answer is very difficult, which is why we want your input!

Are you on team yes? If so, what proof have you got?

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Have you just upgraded your system or gotten a new pair of speakers that offers significant sonic improvements on your older hardware?

Or is it due to the increasingly common appearance of streaming platforms, which make it much easier to access music?

If you’re in the no camp, why?

Is it because, despite frequent trips to your local hi-fi dealer, you’re yet to find a combination, or product, that actually improves the tried and tested system you’ve had back home for years, or even decades? Or do you have an even stronger opinion and think hi-fi is getting worse?

Whatever your answer, let us know your opinion in our forums, on social media or directly with a message to our Whathifi@futurenet.com shared inbox.

Our only request is to remember to keep all messages PG-13! If you include swears we won’t be able to feature your comments in the final article.

If you’re particularly keen to get your thoughts shared with the world and happy to submit them, we’d also love to see photos of your set-up to use in the piece.

Thanks in advanced for all the great thoughts you'll share!

MORE:

These are the best stereo amps we’ve reviewed

We rate the best speakers of all time

Check out the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame