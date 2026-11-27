You asked, we listened.

What Hi-Fi? recently took to the wild west of social media to see what you, our beloved readers, had on your Black Friday wishlist.

And the result was overwhelming. 67 per cent of you were hunting for hi-fi separates deals this sales event, beating out popular Black Friday staples such as TVs and headphones.

And it would be rude of us not to oblige. Here at What Hi-Fi? we have been testing and reviewing hi-fi for more than 50 years, so we know a thing or two about separates and what to look for.

So we’ve rounded up the nine best deals on separates that our expert audio testers rate and recommend, from streamers and turntables to stereo amplifiers to the all-important speakers.

Hi-fi is often left out of the big sales events, so we are glad to see 2026 has pulled out some genuinely impressive deals on the products we have been working with and shouting about for years. Take a look at the list below, and we’ll explain what our reviewers thought of each product further down.

The five-star Cambridge Audio AXA35 has been a Black Friday bestseller this year, for good reason. The brilliant budget amplifier sounds punchy, precise and very nice indeed. It’s our prime pick for an entry-level amplifier and will pair nicely with the AXC35 CD player.

Another top Black Friday deal has been the five-star Sony PS-LX3BT, which dropped to £199. It’s one of our top choices for a beginner turntable thanks to its fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and an easy setup.

The Marantz CD6007 is something of a legend here at What Hi-Fi?, winning multiple Awards and sitting on our list of best CD players for several years. It is being replaced by the Marantz CD 70, but still worth picking up at a discount thanks to its impressive vivid dynamism, openness and detail levels.

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner, but this LP5x model now comes with an easier-to-fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both moving magnet and moving cartridge, and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. A fine-sounding, fuss-free turntable, now with £50 off.

The Marantz PM6007 was our favourite budget amplifier for several years, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2023 for its clear, punchy sound, solid build and broad range of connection options. It’s a few years old now, but well worth considering with this £120 discount.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has won three consecutive Awards, as despite the competition out there it’s still pretty much the best music streamer out there for its size and price. With gorgeous sound and an ample feature set, it’s incredible value with £100 off.

The Cyrus 40 AMP isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s everything we want in a modern integrated amplifier and a strong return on your investment. It has won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards for a reason – it’s well built, fully equipped, looks smart and sounds excellent.

The entry-level Cambridge Audio AXC35 CD player is ideal for beginners on a budget. Nicely made, it delivers a detailed, dynamic, rhythmically cohesive and balanced performance, and is designed to match the AXA35 sonically and visually if you’re looking for an amp also.

No hi-fi system is complete without a good pair of speakers, of course. We declared the Elac Debut B5.2 bookshelf speakers to be one of the most capable budget standmounters we had heard when we reviewed them, bestowing them with a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2023 and praising them for detailed and organised sound for the money.

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