You wouldn't believe how much great audio gear you can buy for under a ton. That's per product, of course – your money might not go such a long way if you're trying to buy all of the items on this rundown with nothing but £100.

Prices and discounts vary, but almost everything we've listed below has been discounted in the Black Friday sales, taking great value and amplifying it into something spectacular. These are all products we've liked and loved at their respective full prices, sweetened by major drops across headphones, Bluetooth speakers and even a dinky DAC.

JBL is always good for a deal whenever Black Friday rolls around, and this year has been no different. The Charge 6 remains out of our price bracket at over £100, but both the Award-winning Flip 7 and five-star Go 5 are sensational picks for when you want big, bold portable performance at the best possible price. Pound for pound, they're still at the top of the Bluetooth speaker game.

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That said, allow us to throw in a curveball in the shape of the Sony ULT Field 1. The Field 1 is an odd one, as it originally started life at £119, but constant drops and price cuts have slashed its RRP down to a meagre £59. That's incredible value for a very decent speaker.

Speaker of Sony, you won't get better deals this Black Friday than with the Sony WH-CH730N wireless over-ears and their in-ear WF-C710N counterparts. Both are Award-winners in their respective product categories, blending class-leading sound and impressive noise cancelling that few contemporaries can match.

Then there's the iFi Go Link 2, which is neither a pair of headphones nor a Bluetooth speaker, but a portable DAC. If you have a pair of wired headphones that need a quick, cheap and noticeable sonic boost when plugged into your laptop or phone, the Go Link 2 should be your first port of call. At £59, it's the only logical choice.

A hatful of deals, all for under £100. Don't say we don't spoil you.

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