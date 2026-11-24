Do your headphones keep running out of charge right when you're getting into the music? Perhaps you're left high and dry in the middle of the gym, or faced with the stark reality of a long-haul flight without your trusty playlists.

Well, we are pleased to report that the Sony WH-CH520 and their 50-hour battery life could now come to your rescue, for just £25 at Amazon as part of this year's Black Friday sales. To put their battery life in context, it could, theoretically, keep your tunes playing for a flight around planet earth (with eight hours to spare once you got home).

Not only are these headphones affordable, they are top-notch performers, having been awarded a five-star review from our experts. Whether you are looking for a full replacement, a low cost pair to tide you over until an upgrade, or simply a solid pair of headphones that won't break the bank, the WH-CH520 could be the choice for you.

It is worth noting that this discount is only available on the beige model.

Save 14% Sony WH-CH520: was £29 now £25 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 don't have ANC or any special features, but their simple functionality makes way for genuinely useful specs, including a whopping 50 hours of battery life – not to mention their balanced, engaging sound and solid build. Deal only on beige finish.

At the budget end of the market, it is rare to come across a product that nails the basics quite as well as the WH-CH520. Sony is well-regarded on the premium end of the wireless headphones market, so it's good to see that the company is just as savvy when it comes to affordable wireless models.

As the price-tag might suggest, these aren't the most glamorous pair of headphones, but they are well made, solid and robust. Perhaps most significantly for anyone who listens on the move, they are a lightweight pair of cans, weighing just 147g.

Beyond their 50-hour battery life, which outdoes even more premium models, the WH-CH520 offer Bluetooth 5.2, built-in playback buttons on the earcup, and compatibility with Sony's Headphones Connect control app. Through the app, you can access useful features such as EQ presets and custom adjustments.

But it's the sound that secured these headphones a place in our hearts. In our review, we said: "The Sony WH-CH520 don’t take long to establish themselves as a nicely balanced, quite informative and enjoyable listen." We also enjoyed their controlled low-end and informative midrange.

If you have a bit more budget, Sony recently released a replacement to these headphones, the WH-CH530, which are now our favourite cheap pair of wireless headphones, at a price of around £39. For an additional £40, the Sony WH-CH720N add active noise-cancelling and improved sound quality. But you won't be disappointed by the WH-CH520, especially at this price.

If you want impressive battery life at the lowest price, it's hard to think of a stronger offering than the Sony WH-CH520, which are now available for just £25 at Amazon.

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