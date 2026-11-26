Like life, deals move pretty fast with Black Friday. Just last week, we brought you news that the five-star Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones had dropped to a new low price. Well now they've dropped again, but only in the Olive Grey finish that launched in August.

These have undercut the previous low price of £298 by £29 to hit a record price of £269 at Amazon. That's phenomenal value for last year's Product of the Year Award winners.

Five Stars Save £131 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £400 now £269 at Amazon If you want talented all-rounders that won over much of the What Hi-Fi? staff, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come highly recommended. Their sound, noise-cancelling and call quality are all superb, and the former winners of Product of the Year are now at their lowest price, though only in the Olive Grey finish. Five stars

Few headphones tick all the boxes quite like the Sony WH-1000XM6.

They look stylish but subtle, are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods and have a foldable design perfect for travelling.

Codec support includes SBC and AAC as well as Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, and there’s also compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology.

There are six mics on each earcup, which work with adaptive NC optimiser tech for a stunning noise-cancelling experience. The headphones monitor and constantly adapt to outside noise as you move around, blocking out low-frequency and midrange rumbles with ease.

Call quality is excellent, too. Voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, with even pesky wind noise cancelled out, so you’ll have no problem being heard.

Oh, and the all-important sound quality? Sensational.

“The WH-1000XM6 deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship,” reads our Sony WH-1000XM6 review. “The headphones just seem capable of diving into any track you play and extract an unbelievable amount of information.”

Vocals ooze texture and emotion, but all the elements gel together cohesively for a sound field that draws you in.

If sound quality is your priority, you may want to consider the Sennheiser HDB 630, which pipped the XM6 to our 2026 Product of the Year Award and feature a dongle to upgrade your source device’s sound.

The HDB 630 have yet to have a discount, however, so £131 off at Amazon for the Sony WH-1000XM6 is incredibly tempting. We haven’t seen the five-star pair get close to this price all year, and given that not all retailers stock the Olive Grey finish, supply is likely to be limited, so don't hang around.

MORE:

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM6 review

As well as our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review

Our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones is also well worth a look