Black Friday is about being smart, and what could be smarter than saving £158 on five-star wireless headphones?

Sennheiser has replaced its flagship Momentum 4 Wireless headphones with the excellent Momentum 5 Wireless, and while we'd recommend the latter at their £329 price tag, the fourth-gen cans are well worth investigating now that they've dropped from £300 to just £142 at Amazon. That's a saving of £58 on headphones that boast sensational sound and 60 hours of battery life.

Oldies? Goldies, more like.

Best Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Black Friday deal

We first reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in 2022, and while a new pair of fifth-gen Momentum over-ears earned five stars earlier this year, the fourth-gen model remains the logical choice for savvy savers.

They remain terrifically talented performers, with a sound quality we described as "clear and direct in a way that demands your attention."

As we wrote in our review: "They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby".

To bolster their wireless powers, Sennheiser has equipped the Momentum 4 Wireless with the higher-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for streaming files up to 24-bit/48kHz.

Noise cancelling is decent for the money, especially if you're only paying around £140 to get it, while the real ace in the hole is that 60-hour battery life. When you consider that newer, costlier pairs, such as the Sony WH-1000XM6, will only eke out around 30 hours, you'll realise just how good that battery span is.

If the battery ever dies, the Sennheiser over-ears can also be used wired via the supplied 2.5mm-to-3.5 mm cable or via USB-C, with the latter requiring no battery power.

Nicely made, excellent to listen to, well stocked with features and less than half their original price? Black Friday has delivered over at Amazon and John Lewis.

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