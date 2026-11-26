Got a long train ride home over Christmas? Jetting off for some winter sun? Or just want to block out certain family members?

Whatever your reason, we could all use a bit of peace and quiet this Christmas. And that’s where the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) come in.

Bose invented noise-cancelling technology for pilots over 40 years ago, so it’s no surprise that it has been the class leader in the field ever since.

And the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are the brand’s best noise-cancelling headphones yet, placing you in a bubble of silence that eliminates loud rumbles and the hubbub of everyday life. Your own personal snowglobe, you could say.

And they have just hit a new lowest price in the Black Friday sales – the noise-cancelling cans are now £286 at Amazon. You might want to hurry, though, as two finishes have already sold out!

When we tested the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), we found them to be a big upgrade over their predecessors.

This newer pair boasts wired listening over USB-C, an increase in battery life from 24 hours to 30 and an improvement in their spatial audio mode, addressing pretty much all of our criticisms of the first-generation pair.

However, Bose didn’t neglect the star feature its headphones are known for – ANC (active noise cancellation).

“Whether you’re riding public transport or walking past roadworks or construction, they provide a blanket of silence so that your music (or podcasts) can bask in the spotlight, eliminating the deepest rumbles and the majority of mid-band hubbub we encounter on our daily travels,” our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review reads.

If you’d prefer to have some perception of the outside world, the ‘Aware’ mode allows a certain amount of external noise in. Bose has tinkered with the algorithm so that sudden loud noises (such as a hoover) are dampened out more quickly in this mode than before.

There have also been tweaks to the sound quality, though they are more evolution than revolution.

“Compared with the originals, the newcomers make small but meaningful gains when it comes to clarity and detail, while sounding that bit more solid and musically tighter and shedding a layer of excess richness,” our review reads. “There’s a sliver more space between instruments, too.”

Rivals such as the Sennheiser HDB 630 and Sony WH-1000XM6 do sound better if audio quality is your top priority, but with this Black Friday deal the QC Ultra Headphones are your cheapest option.

If you’re dreaming of a quiet Christmas, this Black Friday deal is your best bet. Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with £164 off at Amazon while stocks last.

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