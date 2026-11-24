You’re never quite sure what Apple deals you’ll find during the Black Friday sales. You see, it’s one of those brands where big savings can be hard to come by, with its products only discounted sparingly during the course of the year.

But I’ve just been blown away by the price I’ve seen for Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3.

These five-star earbuds are down from £219 to £165 at Amazon, which is an amazing deal and the lowest price I’ve ever seen them at.

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There was a small drop in price back in January when they fell to £199, and then back in June we saw them hit £179. Now they’re at £165; if you’ve been waiting to see what Black Friday had to offer, you’ve been handsomely rewarded with 25 per cent off the asking price!

Earlier this year I tested the Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds, and I’m a huge fan of how they sound and their noise-cancelling. In fact, in my opinion they pip the AirPods in both of these regards (and are also discounted from £249 to £197 on Amazon). I’ve been using them in my daily earbud rotation ever since, but this Apple deal has me tempted to make a permanent switch.

Having spent some time with our Pro 3 review pair earlier in the year, I find the AirPods easier to slide into place and more comfortable during long listening sessions. The user experience is just seamless too, especially given my current phone is an iPhone 15 Plus.

At full price, there is less of an argument for someone to perhaps upgrade from the AirPods Pro 2 to the third generation model, but with 25 per cent off? It’s extremely tempting.

In our in-depth AirPods Pro 3 review, we concluded that although “this is more evolution than revolution, there is no doubt that the AirPods Pro 3 are a step forward in nearly every way that counts – the sound quality is more powerful, dynamic and spacious, while noise-cancelling is further improved.”

They sound detailed, musical and deliver a “well-balanced presentation that knits music together cohesively and delivers voices with clarity and sweetness”.

During testing, we found their ANC did a great job of quietening engine noises and chatter, and when walking around, their call quality was clear and natural-sounding, which isn’t always the case with some wireless earbuds.

The only slight mark against them is overall battery life. It comes in at 24 hours including the charging case, which is down from 30 hours in the old model. But you do get eight hours from a single charge, which is two hours more than the 2nd Gen model.

With 25 per cent off and a record-low price of £165 on Amazon, I think this is already shaping up as one of the best Black Friday deals out there. My advice would be to strike now while the deal is hot!

MORE:

Our pick of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals

And the best Black Friday home cinema deals

Here are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now