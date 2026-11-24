Like baggy jeans, wired headphones are making a comeback with younger music listeners, which is great. Especially as it has led to an influx of awesome new cabled sets this year. And among them, one set in particular stands out.

If you're on the hunt for a cheap pair that doesn't skimp on sophisticated sound right now, we recommend the Sennheiser CX 80U.

These earbuds have dropped even further than last month, when they were £30, and are now available for a seriously bargain price of just £25 from Amazon.

We are so impressed by these wired earbuds that we have recently given them a What Hi-Fi? Award, so there can be little doubt about their quality.

The Sennheiser CX 80U are wired earbuds with a small, lightweight design that is perfect for commuting or even longer-distance travel. The size of the earbuds means they fit snugly without protruding from your ears, while also providing a pleasing degree of passive noise isolation.

At this price, it should come as no surprise that the feature set is fairly limited, but if you're all about the old-school way of listening, that might be part of the appeal.

The only modern design flourish is the inclusion of a USB-C connection, which is a lot more common on smartphones these days than the 3.5mm aux connections of yore.

The CX 80U's built-in DAC supports hi-res files up to 24-bit/96kHz and an inline remote on the right cable lets you answer calls, play, pause and skip tracks.

Features and specs are all well and good, but what about the sound?

Well, we are pleased to report that these earbuds' sound is "rich, detailed and surprisingly sophisticated for the money".

In our Sennheiser CX 80U review, we said: “15 Step by Radiohead is a tricky test of timing, and the Sennheisers pass with flying colours. Not only do they hold on to and organise all the different musical threads that intertwine throughout the track, but they also extract an impressive amount of information from them.”

Tonally, these Sennheisers sound well-balanced, and they give the different instrumental elements of each track plenty of room to breathe. For a price of just £25 from Amazon and Richer Sounds, these five-star wired earbuds have never seemed so appealing.

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