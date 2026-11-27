If you’re looking for a pair of open-backed headphones that feel almost weightless on your head and leave your ears feeling just as pampered, we are pleased to inform you that the Sennheiser HD 505 are now enjoying their biggest discount yet. They are available for just £126 from Amazon – that's a whopping £104 saving on their usual £230 asking price.

If you’re looking to boost your desktop listening experience, these cans will give you a taste of Sennhesier’s five-star audiophile offerings without incurring the price hike associated with stepping up to more premium models.

Weighing just 237g, long listening sessions are a breeze with these headphones. Their ergonomic construction, which features soft velour earcups and a well-cushioned synthetic leather headband, doesn’t make the experience any less enjoyable, either.

This is a genuinely significant discount, so if you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your wired headphones, now could be the perfect opportunity.

Save 45% (£104) Sennheiser HD 505: was £230 now £126 at Amazon The Sennheiser HD 505 are comfortable open-back headphones that deliver smooth, detailed sound for a reasonable price. These cans’ strong points are vocal clarity and spacious staging, but they favour refinement over punch. While they are ideal for extended listening sessions, keep in mind that, like most open-back models, they leak sound and are best kept at home.

The HD 505 are a smooth and relaxed-sounding pair of headphones, which are refreshingly unfussy about the source equipment they are paired with and will work happily with everything from your laptop’s outputs to a dedicated DAC. The 1.8m cable is plenty long enough for most desktop setups and is terminated by a 3.5mm jack connector, with a 6.3mm adapter also included.

Open-back headphones provide a degree of sonic (you guessed it) openness that other designs often struggle to match. These Sennheisers embody the archetype, with a spacious, natural sound signature. Take note, however, that these designs leak sound – so, rather than annoying your bus or train neighbours, we suggest using these cans at home.

But there are some areas for improvement, hence their four-star rating. We think the HD 505 could benefit from a touch more attack and bite, and we found ourselves craving the extra dose of low-frequency punch and detail that some rivals can provide. These are not dealbreaker issues, however, and we think many will favour the Sennheisers’ refined sonic balance.

At a discount of 45 per cent, this deal is not only the lowest price we have seen these headphones fall to, but it also represents genuinely impressive value for money. If you’re looking for an open-back upgrade, we have no trouble recommending the Sennheiser HD 505, now available for £126 from Amazon.

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Read our full Sennheiser HD 505 review

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