Here at What Hi-Fi?, we're always sharing advice, opinions and recommendations based on the products we've tested and reviewed.

But we're just as keen to hear what you, our lovely readers, think about the latest developments and releases in AV.

And it appears that, on one product at least, we're aligned. The Award-winning Sony WH-CH730N have been one of the hottest products of Black Friday so far after dropping to £84, and that's music to our ears.

After extensive testing, we found the WH-CH730N to be the best budget noise-cancelling headphones on the market by far, offering ANC, a 50-hour battery life and more at an affordable price.

However, we've just spotted them at an even more affordable price – the Sony cans can be picked up for £79 at EE.

Noise cancelling is rare at this end of the market, so it's impressive that the Sony WH-CH730N offer it at all – let alone decent noise cancelling with an expressive, deeply engaging sound.

That's why nothing else comes close at this price point, especially with this price drop.

Unlike their predecessors, the Sony WH-CH720N, the 730N can now fold, making them much more ergonomic to live with. There are new oval cups too – they have a nice air of quality about them and are also supremely comfortable for long periods.

Also new is a monster battery life of 50 hours with ANC on, which stretches to a gargantuan 75 hours with ANC turned off. That's more than most flagship headphones, and enough to get you through multiple long-haul flights.

Noise cancelling is not quite as accomplished as on those flagship sets, understandably, but it does nicely subdue background hubbub such as distant chatter, buzzing light fittings and passing traffic.

The one-two-three punch of folding design, extensive battery life and noise cancelling really make the WH-CH730N ideal travel companions, whether it's a backpacking sabbatical or just commuting to the office.

And that's before we even get to the sound quality. The WH-CH730N take everything we loved about their Award-winning predecessors and refine them to superb effect.

“The newer headphones are clearer, more natural-sounding and a little more full-bodied than before, offering a presentation that expertly rides the line between punch and precision," our Sony WH-CH730N review reads.

"Like the brand’s best offerings, the WH-CH730N just seem to tune straight into the emotional intent of each song they play and then reveal it with enthusiastic élan.”

The WH-CH730N also have a few more surprises up their ergonomic sleeves – there's support for Bluetooth Multipoint, which lets you connect multiple devices at once, and 360 Reality Audio, Sony's spatial audio format.

If you're after noise-cancelling on a budget, or just shopping for headphones in this price range, then the Sony WH-CH730N should be your first port of call. They're great value, have a deeply engaging sound, and are now at a new low of £79 at EE.

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