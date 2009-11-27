Ever heard that expression ‘never mind the quality, feel the width'?



It could have been coined especially for for the Grundig Universal HDMI cable, a 2m length of digital audio/video connectivity that offers, at best, only marginal value for money.



Sure, you're getting two metres of cable in a market where most rivals offer 1.5m or less, and yes, the Grundig is well turned out, as you'd expect from a cable made by a comparatively well-known brand.



But in performance terms, the Universal just isn't that good: direct comparisons with the cheaper ThatCable (£5 for 1.5m) showed the Grundig has less colour vitality, reduced punch and less depth to the image, plus less sonic snap.



We'd buy the cheaper cable every time.

