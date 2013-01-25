Let’s cut straight to the headline features here: the Finlux 32F8030-T comes with access to internet TV content, including BBC iPlayer, TuneIn Radio and Viewster for films, and even chucks in a wireless dongle should you not want to make a wired connection.

That’s a chunk of the price tag justified right there. Furthemore, connect it to your home network and you can also stream media to it from any computer or DLNA certified device, and even use a free remote control app for iPad and iPhone to control your TV.

Not moved by smart TV? The second ace in the 32in-Finlux’s pack is its Freeview HD tuner. Remember this is a sub-£300 TV here, so these features are far from a given.

Finlux 32F8030-T review: specs

Alongside these less expected features, this TV has all the standard inputs you might expect. There are four HDMI inputs, plus component, SCART and composite video connections.

Two USB inputs and a PC connection add yet more flexibility, and for audio there are optical audio and headphone outputs, too. And it’s a Full HD resolution LCD screen (with LED backlighting).



The interface looks modern and slick, while the remote is chunky and basic (but the buttons are laid out sensibly and clearly, so it’s easy to get up to speed).

Key controls such as the ‘source’ button are clear and easy to access, and the smart TV portal, with the full iPlayer experience the highlight, is tidy, too.

Finlux 32F8030-T review: picture quality

But is the picture any good? Yes. At times very good for the money. The Freeview HD tuner is decent: sharp, detailed and relatively free of noise and general instability.

Naturally, the step-up to HD quality is noticeable and a real bonus. Sound quality from the speakers is a little thin, but it is clear and voices are easy to understand.

Switch to Blu-ray and the Finlux looks great. Watching Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, we simply don’t find any serious complaints.

Of course, the picture isn’t faultless – there’s some noise on hard-to- render details and motion isn’t perfect – but thanks to solid blacks and natural colours, good sharpness and impressive detail, we’re more than happy.

DVDs look great, too, though there’s naturally a little less insight and definition.

Finlux 32F8030-T review: verdict

TVs have become more and more affordable no matter their size, meaning there are deals on offer whenever you go out for some milk. This Finlux is a well-performing bargain – with bells on.

