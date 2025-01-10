The long-awaited sequel to Netflix's Top 10 comedy hit arrives today

It isn't every day that a small-scale movie about Britain's working class punches way above its weight internationally, but that's what Bank of Dave did in 2023. It earned an impressive 87 per cent 'popcorn meter' rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its inspiring and uplifting story, not to mention a Top 10 spot around the world in the days after its December release. Now, its sequel is here.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger has landed exclusively on Netflix today, giving subscribers a good reason to keep warm in front of the TV this weekend. So what can you expect from this highly anticipated sequel and why should it be your film (or double-bill) of choice?

Bank of Dave 2 is true... ish

Bank of Dave 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Bank of Dave 2 once again follows the true-life story of self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick, who started a community bank in Burnley to help local businesses thrive. While a film about banking might not sound all that exciting, the original was compellingly unique by focusing more on the community and the underdog than any dull note counting.

This time, two years after the community bank was founded, the community banking hero moves to the US to bring the fight to payday lenders that prey on vulnerable Americans. Netflix says it is a 'true-ish story', while Fishwick himself told Radio Times that it's "hugely more real" than the first movie.

Who stars in Bank of Dave 2?

Bank of Dave 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Thankfully many of the fantastic original cast have returned for the sequel, with some top US actors joining the list too. Rory Kinnear reprises the role of Dave Fishwick himself, with Hugh Bonneville back as anti-Dave banker Sir Charles Denbigh. Jo Hartley, from This Is England and Afterlife, also returns as Dave's wife Nicky Fishwick.

New to the cast is Rob Delaney of Deadpool & Wolverine fame, who plays cold-hearted loanshark Carlo Mancini. Also look out for cameos from Def Leppard, Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, all playing themselves.

Piers Ashworth and Chris Foggin returned to write and direct the sequel respectively, so expect a similarly heartwarming and exciting underdog escapade.

