Pick of the Month: Our verdict on the Sonos Arc Ultra, Copland’s premium valve amp and more

November was a busy month for the What Hi-Fi? team. First we had the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, where we revealed 2024’s Products of the Year.

Then at the end of the month we had Black Friday, which brought a wealth of awesome hi-fi and home cinema deals.

But between both events our team also remained steadfast in its hunt for the best hi-fi and home cinema hardware, reviewing 14 products in November. From that group, only six impressed us enough to earn our top five-star rating.

Here’s what you need to know about them.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro is the latest smartphone from tech giant Apple. While most of its marketing and advertising may be focused on its new Apple Intelligence (AI) features, based on our testing it remains one of the best options for people who want a phone that can double as a portable music player. In fact, we like it so much that our reviewers describe it as Apple’s best-sounding smartphone to date:

“We listen to a range of tracks on Tidal from the likes of Tool, Taylor Swift, James Blake and Bon Iver, and find the warm, smooth and dynamic sound that we’ve come to expect from iPhones to be present. However, this year it digs out even more detail.”

Add to this its bright 6.3-inch screen, which offers a uniformly detailed and impactful picture, and the iPhone 16 Pro easily becomes a five-star recommendation.

Score: 5/5

Read our full iPhone 16 Pro review

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

Austrian Audio is an interesting company that was founded by ex-AKG heavyweights. The company’s first foray into wireless headphones, the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT, is a great example of how the firm continues to leverage this pedigree to great effect.

Though they don’t have any form of active noise cancellation (ANC) the headphones make up for this shortcoming by delivering one of the best sonic performances you will hear on a pair of wireless headphones at this price. As our reviewers say in our Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT review:

“Austrian Audio, though, has prioritised sound above all else, squeezing as much performance as possible from its mid-range wireless cans. They won’t appeal to feature-hungry consumers, but for those buyers who want versatility and exceptional sound at a great price, the Hi-X25BT are solid gold winners.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT review

Copland CTA407

The Copland CTA407 is a fuss-free valve amplifier designed for one thing and one thing alone: solid audio performance. It is also interesting as the CTA407 is the only all-valve stereo amplifier Copland currently makes.

Though Copland has been conservative in how far it pushes the amp – designing it to run 50 watts per channel into both 4- and 8-ohm speaker loads for performance and reliability – there is no denying it sounds great when matched well. Paired with our reference Naim ND555/555 PS DR music streamer as a source and ATC SCM 50 speakers, the CTA407 delivers a balanced, expressive and composed performance. Our reviewers’ verdict says it all:

“Partner it with care, and it will produce one of the finest sounds we have heard from an integrated at this level. The CTA407 isn’t showy, it doesn’t demand your attention but it does play music superbly. Highly recommended.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Copland CTA407 review

Sonos Arc Ultra

The Arc Ultra is the latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar from Sonos. It targets the same space as some other big-name products, including the award winning Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9. Its arrival is also a bittersweet moment, as it means the original Sonos Arc, a staple in our best Dolby Atmos soundbar guide for three years, is being retired.

Thankfully, it more than lives up to its predecessor’s legacy. During our review testing, the unit delivered a clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound, with improved levels of low-end detail and control. This makes it one of the best soundbars currently available.

As our reviewers said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review:

“The Sonos Arc Ultra is a hit. Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined. And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Sonos Arc Ultra review

iFi Go Link Max

The iFi Go Link Max is a compact DAC designed to help music fans quickly and easily upgrade their phone or laptop’s audio.

Featuring a compact design, USB C connectivity and a wallet-friendly price tag, this is a compelling looking unit.

We are also big fans of its quirky LED light system, which tells you the format and sample rate of the file you are listening to. Green means PCM 44.1/48/88.2/96kHz while yellow denotes PCM 176.4/192/352.8/384kHz, for example.

Thankfully during testing we also found that it sounds rather nice. Whether it's hi-res tracks on Tidal or local DSD256 files, the unit delivers a pleasingly assertive, punchy sound, leading our reviewers to conclude:

“The iFi Go Link Max is an impressive performer at this affordable price point, providing noticeable extra helpings of detail, dynamic contrast and punch to your tunes and acting as a small but talented accompaniment to your wired headphones of choice.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full iFi Go Link Max review

Michell Gyro SE

If you’re a hi-fi fan, chances are you have seen a Michelle Gyro turntable before. The company has been making the deck since the 1980s, adding gradual improvements as it goes.

The more affordable SE version we tested in November is the latest “Spider Edition”. This means it is fairly different from the regular offering. Specifically, instead of the full-sized, rectangular plinth (‘deck’) design seen in the standard GyroDec the SE’s is more compact and has a three-point acrylic ‘spider’ plinth to support the sub-chassis.

Despite the changes, the SE remains a stellar performer. Matched with our reference Cyrus Phono Signature phono stage, Burmester 088/911 MkIII pre/power amplifier and ATC SCM50 speakers, the unit delivers a cohesive, fluid, smooth sound.

Hence our reviewers’ five-star rating and conclusion: “Michell’s Gyro SE turntable delivers a beautifully balanced, subtle and organic sound that charms easily.”

Score: 5/5

Read our full Michell Gyro SE review

