Epson TW-3500 review

This Epson is certainly a solid and very user-friendly performer, with a natural, detailed, sharp picture Tested at £1300.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Another solid projector from Epson and a fine first step on the big-screen ladder

For

  • Simple to set up
  • fine, natural colours
  • bright, clear whites
  • good detail

Against

  • Black level insight and motion could arguably be a smidgen better

You're looking at the latest Epson projector to be added to the company's burgeoning roster. A 1920 x 1080, 3LCD projector, the EH-TW3500 has much in common with predecessors, plus a bigger claimed contrast ratio.

We'd challenge any user not to get their image in the right place, and the right size for their screen, in less than a couple of minutes.

Adjusting the picture size, focus and position is a doddle thanks to the tactile lens controls.

Navigating the menus is simple thanks to a remote control with big, clear buttons. The Epson is very quiet in operation, too.

Clean whites and subtle colours
With Inglourious Basterds on DVD the EH-TW3500 is capable of a natural, sharp, detailed picture.

Bright daylight scenes are handled with aplomb, whites looking crisp and clean alongside vivid but subtle colours.

Switch to Blu-ray and the visible jump in quality is a welcome sign. Avatar looks every bit as out of this world as it should, with colours and bright whites again impressing. Our only gripe is that motion is at times a little rough around the edges.

Epson makes fine, user-friendly projectors, of which this is a good example – we'd be happy to recommend it, but the truth is it's pipped for pure performance by the very best budget projectors on the market.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.epson.co.uk
Brand NameEpson
Product TypeLCD Projector
ManufacturerEpson Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberV11H336140LU
Product NameEpson TW-3500
Product ModelEH-TW3500

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • EH-TW3500 LCD Projector
  • Power Cable
  • Lens Cover
  • Backlit Remote Control with Batteries
  • User's Manual Set

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom2.1x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness1800 lm
Contrast Ratio36,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life4000 Hour
Lamp Power200 W
Lamp TypeUHE

Physical Characteristics

Width450 mm
Depth390 mm
Weight Approximate7.30 kg
Height145 mm
Dimensions145 mm (H): 450 mm (W): 390 mm (D)

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront

Warranty

Limited Warranty3 Year