The best Now TV deals and free passes ahead of Black Friday

Now TV has long been the go-to option for Sky content without the need for tying oneself to a lengthy contract.

It's a great way of dipping into some great premium TV, such as live Sky Sports and films via Sky Movies, without being locked into a 12 or 18-month deal.

And it doesn't have to cost the earth. In fact, some of these little passes cost just £3.99 a month – or (whisper it) are actually completely free, as long as you deploy our handy tips on trials, passes and voucher codes.

We've explained all below, including how it works, how to get it and how much it costs. With the Premier League season well underway (and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner) you'll want to keep one eye on your Fantasy team – and the other out for potential Now TV bargains.

What is Now TV?

Now TV is a streaming service that offers Sky content without the need for a contract or a satellite dish.

This means that not only can you watch without being tied into a lengthy deal, you can also watch in locations where you can't get Sky because of planning restrictions on having a dish.

It's delivered over the internet. So as long as you have a half-decent broadband connection, you can watch Now TV.

How do you get Now TV?

It's simple. You just need a compatible internet-connected device, and a Now TV account. These devices can be smart TVs, streaming boxes (like the ones below), smartphones or tablets.

Once you have an account, you just choose which Now TV Pass you want to buy. You can buy more than one at a time, and you can chop and change each month.

So, if there's no sport you want to watch this month, you can simply not buy the Sky Sports Month Pass and save yourself a bit of money. Basically, with Now TV you need only pay for what you watch.

What Now TV streaming devices are available?

There are two official Now TV streaming devices: the Now TV Smart Stick or the Now TV Smart Box. Both are made by Roku.

The Now TV Smart Stick is a streaming dongle that plugs into your TV's HDMI socket. It's similar to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus or the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Now TV Smart Box sits under your TV, and can display shows and films in 4K, though that's currently limited to Netflix. Now TV is limited to 720p HD.

Remember though, you don't actually need either device to watch Now TV on your TV, as most smart TVs can access Now TV through an app on their smart TV platforms.

Now you're all set up, it's time to buy a Now TV Pass.

Now TV Entertainment Pass

This costs £8.99 a month and gives you access to 11 Sky entertainment channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, Comedy Central, MTV, Gold, Discovery Channel, Fox, Vice and Syfy. You also get over 300 box sets to choose from, including excellent Sky Originals like Succession, Euphoria and Chernobyl.

Want to test drive what's on offer for free? You're in luck: Now TV is offering free seven-day trial passes for its Sky Cinema, Kids and Entertainment options. They'll auto-renew – incurring those subscription fees – after seven days unless cancelled, but you're unlikely to forget about them after a week. Maybe set a reminder for yourself, just in case.

Now TV 3-month Entertainment pass, £26.97 £17.99

Get access to 11 Sky entertainment channels and over 300 box sets for three months and save 33% or a monetary saving of £8.98, so you're basically getting three months for the price of two. Remember, after your three month special offer is over, the pass will auto-renew at £8.99 per month – but you can cancel at any time.

View Deal

Now TV bundle: Sky Cinema & Entertainment 3-month passes £62.94 £36.99

If you want to throw Sky Cinema into the mix, you can save nearly £26 with this special offer. This deal reverts back to two individual passes after six months, at which point it will cost you a combined total of £20.98 per month unless you cancel.

View Deal

Now TV Sky Cinema Pass

If films are your bag, you'll want to check out the Sky Cinema Pass. It costs £11.99 a month, and gives you over 1,000 movies on-demand from Sky Cinema and Sky Disney. And with a new premiere every single day of the year, the library is growing fast.

Like the Entertainment Pass, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. But again, you'll be charged the full whack afterwards unless you cancel it, so be careful not to get caught out.

Now TV 3-month Sky Cinema pass, £35.97 £23.99

Sign-up for this Sky Cinema pass and you save a third on the cost over three months. The monthly fee reverts back to £11.99 at the end of your three months.

View Deal

Now TV Sky Sports Pass

This one comes in four options.

The Sky Sports Day Pass costs £9.99 and gives you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, for one day only. That means if there's one big match or event you want to see, you can just pay for that one day and not have to shell out for the rest of the month.

The Sky Sports Week Pass costs £14.99 and lets you watch for seven days – particularly handy if a tournament is entering its final stages, or there are a few football matches on the same week that you want to watch.

For the Month Pass, you'll pay £33.99. Again, that gives you all 11 channels, with unrivalled access to Premier League football, F1, golf majors and more for the month.

Finally, you can buy the Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass for £5.99, if you're happy just watching on your phone. This gives you the Sky Sports Premier League, Action, Arena, Racing and News channels on your mobile.

The Sky Sports Passes don't allow free trials.

Want to know what's on? The Now TV website shows what's coming up, and lets you view it by sport, so you can decide if a Sports Pass is right for you, and if so, which one.

Now TV Sky Sports mobile pass £5.99 a month

Want to watch Premier League football and everything else on your phone, then this is the deal for you. Only accessible on mobile, it's £5.99 per month for Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports News.

View Deal

Now TV Sky Kids Pass

The Kids Pass gives you access to thousands of kids' shows thanks to its six channels. These are: Boomerang, Cartoonito, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nick Toons. And recently, Sky's dropped the price from £6.99 per month to just £3.99.

That means you get to stream all manner of ad-free children's shows like The Loud House, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Horrid Henry, Knight Squad, Adventure Time, Play Your Pets Right and Zak Storm.

Now TV hayu Pass

For more than 5,000 episodes of reality TV, check out the hayu Pass. It bring shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, World of Dance, The Simple Life, Real Housewives of New York and more.

It too has a free seven-day trial, after which it costs £3.99 a month.

Now TV Hayu 7-day free trial then £3.99 per month

Get lost in the weird world of reality TV and Kim Kardashian with the Now TV Hayu pass. There's a 7 day free trial, after which you will hopefully come to your senses...

View Deal

