The best AV and home cinema deals 2020

There are many routes to AV reverie and they do not have to be expensive. The best AV and home cinema deals are out there if you know where to look and what to look for.

Whether you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up a home cinema amp for the proper surround sound experience, we can help you on your chosen path.

We've tracked down the very best discounts on some very decent home cinema and AV kit. Your front row ticket to home cinema heaven is but a few clicks away...

Blu-ray player deals

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £75 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £75 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player £249 £189 at Amazon

This 2018 Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 above but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player for £248 £195 at Amazon

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at John Lewis

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player £399 £269 at Amazon

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Sony UBP-X1100ES 4K Blu-ray player £750 £725 at AVOnline

A small but significant discount is available on Sony's high-end 4K player. It's a universal deck which means it can handle all manner of disc formats, including 3D Blu-ray, SACD and DVD-Audio. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, but there's no support for HDR10+.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player £849 £795 at Peter Tyson

This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal

Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player £1000 £899 at Sevenoaks

Pioneer’s premium 4K player delivers a double whammy of superb picture and awesome sound quality. It feels, looks and acts like a premium player with all your HDRs represented. There's not much smart stuff but it's all about performance here.View Deal

Speaker package deals

Cambridge Audio Minx MIN12 home cinema speaker £69 £39

Not much bigger than a Rubik's cube, this discreet speaker is ideal for box rooms or as part of a home cinema set-up. As we put it, "Where space is tight, the minuscule Minx fits the bill and sounds fabulous."View Deal

Jamo S 807 HCS 5 speaker package £650 £569 at Amazon

A great discount here on one of our favourite home cinema speaker bundles; grab it while you can. Do be warned that, as standard with this set, the sub is not included. So, either buy the Jamo S 808 as an extra or use one you already own.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £999 £699 at Exceptional AV

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Sony STRDN1080 & Wharfedale DX2 speaker package £828 £739

Get an award-winning amp thrown in with these speakers and you've got yourself an instant 5.1 system and a tidy discount too. There's Google Chromecast support, Apple AirPlay and 6 x HDMI inputs to play with plus the DX2s are award-winners in their own right. So, that's two WHF big hitters in one single bundle. Quids in.View Deal

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 5.1 + Denon AVR £2085 £1419

Bag a new Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver with a Monitor Audio speaker package and save over £600 for the privilege. Denon's AVRs have been sweeping the board this year, so expect explosive but controlled surround sound.View Deal

AV receiver deals

Denon AVR-X2600H AVR £599 £425 at Sevenoaks

A five-star AVR, the Denon AVR-X2600H is a brilliant machine with a weighty, expressive sound, nine channels of 150W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and two outputs. Including Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, it's right up to date and more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H AV receiver £900 £549 at Premium Sound

The AVR-X3500H represents further gains for Denon in the home cinema market, with added features and even more powerful performance than ever before. Now discounted given there's the AVR-X3600H to replace it.View Deal

Onkyo TX-NR686 7.2ch Dolby Atmos AV receiver £649 £326 at Amazon

Thanks to an impressive saving, this Onkyo AV receiver is quite the bargain. It's packed full of features, including seven HDMI inputs, support for multiple streaming services, Apple AirPlay and Bluetooth. It's not the most exciting AV amp we've heard, but it is an easy, balanced listen that's full of detail.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £745 at Exceptional AV

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVC-X6500H AV receiver for £2349 £1579 at Hifix

Alexa Voice Control, Apple AirPlay2, IMAX Enhanced and 11.2 channels of AVR fun is just some of what you're paying for with this enthusiast model. It's what we use as part of our reference kit at What Hi-Fi? and, now with a big discount, what you might want to consider using for your home cinema too.View Deal

Soundbar deals

JVC TH-W513B 2.0 soundbar £80 £70 at Currys

On a really tight budget? This JVC is for you. Build quality is impressive, as are the connections and the addition of Bluetooth for wireless playback from a phone or tablet. For the money, it sounds fantastic.View Deal

Sony HT-SF150 Bluetooth soundbar £150 £91 at Amazon

Sony's powerful, room-friendly soundbar was already a great budget option at £150. Now £91, it's stonking value for money. You get Bluetooth, Dolby Digital, a decent rumble of bass, and an HDMI ARC connection to keep things neat.View Deal

JBL Bar Studio £129 £99 at Richer Sounds

Optical and Bluetooth in, a single HDMI out; it might not be fancy but the JBL Bar Studio will make a huge difference to your viewing for very little outlay.View Deal

Q Acoustics M3 soundbar £199 £180 at Peter Tyson

There’s plenty to like about this soundbar, which is easy to use and has a clear, detailed and weighty sound. Strong on the bass and very decent at this price.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £169 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now nearly half-price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Richer Sounds

A What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winner for the best soundbar under £300, this Yamaha does a fine job of emulating a surround sound system, and deserves pride of place in most home cinema set-ups. You get a dedicated subwoofer for extra bass and there's some beautifully layered detail on offer.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R soundbar £599 £449 at Richer Sounds

A soundbar that aims to replicate surround sound, this 5.1-channel, 360-watt beast promises to provide cinema sound no matter where in the room you're sitting. It even has a Game Mode for when you power up a games console.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £358 at Amazon

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar £599 £430 at Peter Tyson

A five-star soundbar and sub with a handy discount; there's optical, coax, 3 x HDMI in, another HDMI out and support for Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi too. Once carefully placed, you'll get excellent dynamics with a wide soundstage and an even tonal balance.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £571 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar £1500 £999 at Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, apart from the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, this is the best we’ve seen so far. With three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-res audio support, this is a bar that won't let you down.View Deal

Projector deals

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £410 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

LG Minibeam PH150G Portable Projector £299 £289 on Amazon

If you're after a large-screen experience that you can carry around from room to room, house to house, this HD portable projector could be exactly what you need.View Deal

Nebula Capsule portable projector £400 £349 at Currys

This tiny, tin-shaped projector has a big picture and bigger ambitions. It's an ingenious piece of tech - a portable projector with built-in Android-esque app store, the Capsule can also be used as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker.View Deal

Optoma UHD40 4K HDR projector for £1199 £1045 at Bax Music

As the winner of our Product of the Year at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 this is a must have even without the reduction, so the saving is just a bonus. Enjoy 4K and HDR pictures with Rec. 709 colour on board to enhance 4K Blu-ray performance.View Deal