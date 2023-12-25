Best LG C3 Boxing Day deals: get the awesome C3 OLED TV for as little as possible

Put down that mince pie and take your last swig of mulled wine (at least for a minute), because it's time to turn your attention to the Boxing Day deals. At least it is if you want a great deal on one of the best TVs.

Top of the list for many people will be the LG C3, and it's easy to see why. LG's C-class models have long been the best bang-for-buck options in LG's OLED TV range, thanks to a near-perfect combination of performance, features and price.

The C3 isn't markedly different to the C2 it replaced, and that was a slight problem at launch as it was priced much higher. Prices have now dropped significantly, though, and if you pounce at the right time (during the Boxing Day sales, for example) you can save hundreds on every version of the C3.

The C3 comes in six sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. We've tested the 42-, 48- and 65-inch models, so we're well versed in what it can do across the range. Below, we've compiled the best prices for all sizes – even those we haven't tested.

Whichever model you go for, you will get a really balanced and consistent picture performance with the perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control for which OLED technology is renowned, plus flawless gaming specs that include 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM across four HDMI 2.1 sockets, and a very intuitive and app-packed operating system.

The only real negative is the sound quality, which is clear enough for general TV-watching but not punchy or dynamic enough to do justice to movies or games. It's well worth budgeting for a soundbar or AV amplifier and surround speakers if you're able to. With any luck, these Boxing Day deals will make that possible.

So, if it's an LG C3 you're after at the lowest price possible, simply scroll down – we've unearthed all of the best deals from across the internet so that you don't have to.

LG OLED42C3 (42-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Animal)

Launch price: £1500 / $1400 / AU$2599

There aren't many 42-inch OLED TVs around, which is to the OLED42C3's advantage. The lack of new competition, coupled with only a minor price increase on its predecessor, helped the 42-inch C3 earn five stars in our review.

It comfortably outguns Sony's latest 42-incher, the 2022 XR-42A90K, thanks to better contrast, brighter colours and an overall punchier performance.

The downside is that it's not a big improvement on the C2. It even looks nigh-on identical. But given that the C2 was another five-star performer, it's really not much to grumble about.

The gaming spec is unmatched, with four 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz signals from the Xbox Series X, PS5 and flagship PC graphics cards. The webOS 23 operating system has been simplified a little this year, and now includes a dedicated sound sub-menu within the Game Optimiser menu.

All the major streaming services are supported, and 4K, Dolby Vision and/or Dolby Atmos are present wherever they should be. There's a new processor on board too, though it's worth noting that the 42-inch model doesn't go as bright as the models sized 55 inches and above.

In terms of picture quality, it's simply the most impressive 42-inch TV around. Colours are natural, shading subtle, and while it might not be as bright as a bigger TV, its picture is more solid and impactful.

It's also very simple to set up and get the best from, which is not to be overlooked.

The sound is an inevitable downside, but no TV this size sounds great. As ever, we would advise adding a soundbar to make the audio as stunning as the visuals.

Read our full LG OLED42C3 review

LG OLED48C3 (48-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Overhaul)

Launch price: £1600 / $1500 / AU$2899

There's one big difference between the design of the 48-inch C3 and the 42 incher: the stand. The 42-inch model has feet, whereas the 48 incher has the same pedestal stand as its larger siblings. This means it fits on a wider range of TV cabinets than the smaller model, though it is a bit trickier to accommodate a soundbar.

Which you'll want to do. Because despite having twice the audio power of the 42 incher (40W to 20W), it's still lacking in the sound department. It does sound more upfront and engaging than both the 42 incher and the 65 incher, but distortion is all too common a problem.

Still, it's about the only flaw in an otherwise superb performance. With the same features and excellent picture quality as its C3 siblings, and a lack of serious competition at the size, this is the best 48-inch TV you can buy.

Read our full LG OLED48C3 review

LG OLED55C3 (55-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £2100 / $1900 / AU$3299

The models sized 55 inches and above benefit from the brighter OLED panel. We haven't tested this model, but it should perform like a slightly smaller version of the 65-incher we have tested. And the 65-incher is noticeably brighter than the 48- and 42-inch models.

You get the same Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor as the other models, and the same 40W speaker system as the 48-inch variant. It has the same stand as the 48-inch model too.

LG OLED65C3 (65-inch)

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, Drive to Survive)

Launch price: £2900 / $2600 / AU$4299

The 65-inch C3 is very similar to the multi-Award winner it replaces. That makes it a very good TV, but it's not quite as good as Sony's A80L rival. That said, while the two TVs were very similarly priced at launch, the 65-inch C3 is now usually available for quite a lot less than the A80L, at which point it arguably becomes the better buy.

The specs are the same as other models in the range, and the picture quality is, again, superb. There's good shadow detail throughout, and a little extra pop and impact than the same-sized C2. The upscaling is excellent, too, delivering a sharp and detailed image that’s also clean and free of obvious enhancement. There’s also a lovely warmth and richness to colours that doesn’t impair subtlety.

But again, the less said about the sound, the better. It just sounds plain dull. Which is a real disappointment.

Still, don't let that stop you. Partner it with one of the best soundbars, and you'll have a great time.

Read our full LG OLED65C3 review

LG OLED77C3 (77-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £4000 / $3600 / AU$6799

We've not tested the 77-inch model but it's basically the same TV as the 65 incher, only on a larger scale. You'll need a hankering for a seriously cinematic experience to justify the outlay.

It has to make do with the same under-powered 40W speaker system as every model from the 48 incher up, which is a shame. But if you're spending this amount on a TV, the least you can do is partner it with a soundbar. Better yet, opt for a full surround sound system.

LG OLED83C3 (83-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £6500 / $5300 / AU$8999

If you laugh in the face of 77 inches, the 83-inch C3 has your name written all over it.

Again, it's the same but bigger. If you have a 'bigger is better' outlook on life, it's the TV for you.

