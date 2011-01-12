You'd be forgiven for doing a double-take at the sight of Cambridge Audio's name on a style system such as this.



It's the first product we've seen from the new Minx range, which gives a choice of two tiny satellite speakers and three subs, available in a range of 2.1 and 5.1 systems, starting from £350.



The S325 system uses the larger of the two satellites on offer, and the middle subwoofer of three.



Stands that deliver

A basic wall bracket is supplied, or you can pay extra for a pedestal stand (£15) or floorstanders (£80). We used a set of reference speaker stands, however.



It's a well-turned out system, though at £800 we'd expect that, with a choice of two finishes and terminals that, ingeniously, easily allow for bare wire and banana plugs.



The S20 satellites stand just 15cm tall, with depth and width both clocking in at around 8cm. Two 2.25in BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) drivers are housed within each satellite – as opposed to just one driver in the smaller S10 satellite speakers.



The company's BMR system uses ‘bending wave' principles (as seen in flat-panel speakers) combined with the pistonic driver movement seen in typical speakers, with key claimed benefits of greater dispersion and a wider response.



Enjoying the HD audio offered by the Se7en Blu-ray, we were taken aback with the ease at which the Minx permeated every corner of a large room. There's impressive speed and cohesion, too – having identical satellite speakers always helps – making for a wide sound.



Power and dynamics were there when called upon, while dialogue bedded in well; we're impressed.



Excitable treble

As for that wider frequency response, we can certainly hear the top-end; treble is a little excitable for our liking when really pushed.



Breaking glass or screeching tyres in The Dark Knight put our teeth on edge a touch, despite a subwoofer that's punchy without spilling out of its corner.



But it's not quite the complete article; and it's a layer of subtlety that's missing. Whether revealed in a lack of texture to voices, a missing slice of detail in gung-ho action or when listening to (always challenging) music, it doesn't quite leave us totally satisfied.



Don't misunderstand us: this system is a triumph, but it's a qualified one. The Minx is a solid, compact system that delivers staggering scale for the size. But we can pick the odd hole in its performance.

See all our style speaker Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook